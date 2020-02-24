Dubai Tennis Championships 2020: 3 players to watch out for

Vinay Chhabria

Novak Djokovic is the number 1 seed

The 2020 edition of the Dubai Tennis Championships got underway in the United Arab Emirates on 24th February as 32 of the world's elite men's tennis players will collide against each other to win the coveted title. Unfortunately, the defending champion, Roger Federer is not a part of this year's draw.

The prestigious tournament is expected to be an intense affair this time around as eight players from the Top 20 of the ATP rankings are taking part in the competition. The winner of this tourney will earn 500 ATP points and a prize money of $565,705 hence, all the players will look forward to giving their best on the hard court.

Here are the 3 players who will garner the most attention at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2020.

#3 Gael Monfils

The Frenchman is on fire this year

Former World No. 6, Gael Monfils has already bettered all of his past seasons on the ATP World Tour by winning two titles in 2020. He had won his first championship in 2005 but till now, there had not been a single season where Monfils won two titles in the same year.

This year, he lifted the title in Rotterdam after winning the Open Sud de France in front of his home fans. He holds the third seed in this tournament which shows that he has a chance of surprising the fans and win his third ATP title of this season.

#2 Roberto Bautista Agut

Roberto won the Dubai Tennis Championship in 2018

Former Dubai Tennis Championship winner, Roberto Baustista Agut will look to replicate his performance from 2018 and capture his first title of 2020. The former world number 9 holds the fifth seed in this competition. This means a good performance in the final rounds can help Agut win his second championship in the U.A.E.

It is noteworthy that all of Agut's last seven title triumphs have taken place at hard court events. The Spaniard has a decent win-loss record this year however, he has faltered after reaching the ultimate rounds of the ATP tournaments. He will try to bring his 'A' game to the table in Dubai and surprise the fans.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic won the 2020 Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open championship, Novak Djokovic will be the favourite to win the Dubai Tennis Championships 2020. The Serbian star has won this title four times in his career with his last title triumph taking place way back in 2013.

With no other player from the top 5 of the rankings participating in this tournament, Djokovic may find his road to the title pretty easy but he will face some stiff competition from the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Monfils, Agut and Fabio Fognini in this competition.

The No.1 seed has won all of his 13 matches in 2020 hence, his aim would be to keep the winning momentum going and seize yet another trophy in the U.A.E.