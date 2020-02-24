Dubai Tennis Championships 2020: 3 reasons why Novak Djokovic will win the tournament

Will anyone be able to stop Novak Djokovic?

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be in action for the first time since this year's Australian Open as he will take part in the U.A.E.'s ATP 500 event titled the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The Serbian star holds the number one seed in this competition but there are other players from the Top 10 as well.

He opened his campaign against the 36-year-old wildcard from Tunisia, Malek Jaziri and the Tunisian proved to be no match for the Serb as he dispatched him 6-1, 6-2 without breaking much sweat. The competition will get tough from here for Djokovic however, here are the three key reasons why he will win the event.

#3 Current form

Novak Djokovic is yet to lose a match in 2020

The 32-year-old from Serbia has not lost a single match in the new decade. He won the Australian Open championship last month while he has already got off to a winning start at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Looking at his current form, it is unlikely that any player would be able to stop him before he lifts the trophy.

Djokovic is one of the most experienced players on the tour right now and, he has an exceptional record on the hard court. Thus, the chances that he wins the title are very high.

#2 No Top 5 players in the draw

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are not playing the tournament

While Roger Federer is on an injury break, Rafael Nadal is currently playing in the Mexican Open. Hence, Novak Djokovic will not face much competition from the other players in the U.A.E. The other two players of the top 5 namely Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev have also opted out of the tourney.

The second seed in this tournament, Stefanos Tsitsipas has already lost 4 matches in 2020 whereas Gael Monfils, the third seed, is in good form but it is unlikely that the Frenchman would be able to down Djokovic in this tournament.

#1 Novak Djokovic's win record in Dubai

Novak Djokovic is the king of hard courts

The world number one player has an envious record not only on the hard court but also in Dubai. He has won the Dubai Tennis Championships four times which reflects that he has a clear idea about the playing conditions of the city. Also, he was once the icon player of the U.A.E. Royals franchise in the International Premier Tennis League.

The right-handed player has a huge fan following in Dubai. He was recently given the elusive 10-year Gold card visa by the country's officials hence, given that Djokovic gets so much support in Dubai, it is unlikely that the other players would be able to beat him in this tournament.