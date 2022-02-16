Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova.

Date: 16 February, 2022.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $703,580.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Muguruza at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza will take on Russia's Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Muguruza's title defense began with a stern test as she had to dig deep to battle past Katerina Siniakova in three sets. The Spaniard saved a set point en route to winning a closely contested opening set. Siniakova stepped up her level in the second set to claim it, but couldn't sustain it. The former World No. 1 got the edge in the deciding set to win the match 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-2.

Muguruza's start to the 2022 season hasn't been the best, compiling a 2-2 record prior to Dubai. She entered the Australian Open as one of the favorites for the title but was knocked out in the second round by Alize Cornet.

The two-time Grand Slam winner will be aiming to turn her season around in Dubai along with a successful title defense.

wta @WTA







#DDFTennis The defending champ moves @GarbiMuguruza fights past Siniakova in a tough three-setter! The defending champ moves 🔛🇪🇸 @GarbiMuguruza fights past Siniakova in a tough three-setter!#DDFTennis https://t.co/oc9AC2WiPK

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2021 J&T Banka Ostrava Open.

Veronika Kudermetova scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the opening round. The Russian played a solid match, though she needed three match points to close it out.

Kudermetova made a strong start to the season by reaching the final of the Melbourne Summer Set, where she lost to Simona Halep in straight sets. At the Australian Open she made a third-round exit in singles, but made it to the semifinals in doubles.

After a disappointing first-round loss in last week's St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Kudermetova has made a good start to her Dubai campaign.

Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with Muguruza leading 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at last year's Tokyo Olympics in straight sets.

Garbine Muguruza vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Both players progressed to the second round in contrasting ways. While Muguruza had to work hard for her win, Kudermetova made light work of her opponent. Nevertheless, given her past record against Kudermetova, the Spaniard will have a slight edge going into this contest.

The Russian has accumulated more wins than the former World No. 1 this year, but she has struggled to beat Muguruza in the past. Considering the defending champion might not be at her best yet, this will be a good opportunity for her to score her first win against the Spaniard.

However, Muguruza could be feeling inspired by her first-round performance and how she showed tremendous fight to win. The two-time Grand Slam winner has been through some rough patches in the past and has always bounced back strongly.

Her tenacious start to her Dubai campaign certainly indicates that she won't go down without a fight. A determined Muguruza is a scary opponent to face and even against a tricky player like Kudermetova, she's likely to win.

Prediction: Garbine Muguruza to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra