Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head and prediction

Fixture: (5) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik.

Date: 22 February 2022.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,794,840

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik preview

Hurkacz at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz will square off against Alexander Bublik in the first round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Hurkacz made a strong start to the season, helping Poland advance to the semifinals of the ATP Cup for the first time. He won all three of his group ties, but lost to Roberto Baustista Agut in their final-four clash.

Since then, Hurkacz has struggled to string together consecutive victories. He lost in the second round to Adrian Mannarino at the Australian Open. At the Rotterdam Open, he faltered at the second hurdle once again, losing to Lorenzo Musetti this time. The World No. 11 arrives in Dubai hoping to turn his season around.

Alexander Bublik at the 2021 Rotterdam Open.

Alexander Bublik made a disappointing start to the season. He lost in the opening round of the Adelaide International and followed it up with a second-round exit from the Australian Open.

After a subpar campaign Down Under, Bublik bounced back strongly by winning his first career title at the Open Sud de France. He defeated World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the final.

However, he has been unable to maintain his good form since his success in France.

Bublik fell at the opening hurdle in Rotterdam, losing to Andy Murray in straight sets. At the Qatar Open, he lost to Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

This will be the third encounter between the two players. They've split their previous two meetings evenly, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1.

Hurkacz won their last match in straight sets at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Both have played well in just one tournament this year, while making early exits from the others. With the duo lacking in form at the moment, the contest seems evenly balanced.

Both Hurkacz and Bublik will rely heavily on their serves to score some free points and set the tone for the rallies. The latter currently occupies ninth place when it comes to the number of aces hit this year, while he's sixth with respect to points won on first serve. Hurkacz is behind him in those stats, coming in at 17th and 38th position respectively.

Bublik is also known for his unpredictability on the court. Be it underarm serves or trick shots, his opponents have to be prepared for it all. He'll be able to go toe-to-toe with Hurkacz as both are big hitters with explosive groundstrokes.

The Pole is the more consistent player between the two of them, which could give him a slight edge in this match and help him win.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.

