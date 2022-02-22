Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Date: 23 February 2022

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,794,840

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview

Novak Djokovic started 2022 with a win

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will takes on Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

The Serb had an incredible 2021 season, winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, and reaching the final of the US Open. He also won the Paris Masters and finished the year by helping Serbia reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup.

Djokovic could not compete at this year's Australian Open as his visa was canceled weeks after his arrival.

The 34-year-old began his season at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in his opener.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Musetti 6-3 6-3 in his first match of 2022 in the Back to business 🧳 @DjokerNole defeats Musetti 6-3 6-3 in his first match of 2022 in the @DDFTennis first round. Back to business 🧳@DjokerNole defeats Musetti 6-3 6-3 in his first match of 2022 in the @DDFTennis first round. https://t.co/iEx0G08qaI

Khachanov, meanwhile, started his season at the Adelaide International, where he reached the final after beating Steve Johnson, Egor Gerasimov and Marin Cilic. He lost to Gael Monfils in the title clash.

The Russian followed this up with a quarterfinal exit at Adelaide International 2. Khachanov then reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets.

The 25-year-old then traveled to Rotterdam, where he lost to Cameron Norrie in the last 16. Next up for Khachanov was the Qatar Open, where he was seeded sixth. The Russian reached the semifinals following wins over Mackenzie McDonald, Emil Ruusuvuori and Marin Cilic. He lost to eventual winner Roberto Bautista Agut in the last four.

Khachanov opened his campaign in Dubai with a three-set win against Australia's Alex de Minaur. The Russian took the opening set 6-3, but de Minaur bounced back to take the second in a tie-break. With the score tied at 5-5 in the decider, Khachanov pulled away to win the final two games of the match and seal his place in the second round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



survives a De Minaur comeback to win 6-3 6-7 7-5 and set up a mouth-watering second round clash with Djokovic!



#DDFTennis Clutch tennis @karenkhachanov survives a De Minaur comeback to win 6-3 6-7 7-5 and set up a mouth-watering second round clash with Djokovic! Clutch tennis 👊@karenkhachanov survives a De Minaur comeback to win 6-3 6-7 7-5 and set up a mouth-watering second round clash with Djokovic!#DDFTennis https://t.co/m33BE7XEOi

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Karen Khachanov 4-1. The Serb won their first meeting in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2018. Later that year, Khachanov beat Djokovic in straight sets to win the Paris Masters. The Serb has since won three successive matches against the Russian.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Djokovic will enter the match as the heavy favorite, but Khachanov should not be written off. The Russian has a powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes that can trouble the Serb.

Djokovic has only played one match this year so he is unlikely to be at his best. But a below-par Djokovic is still good enough to comfortably beat most of the tour. The Serb's serve has developed into a huge weapon in recent years, while his baseline game and return remain as sharp as ever. He will look to engage Khachanov in long baseline rallies and force the Russian to produce something special on almost every shot.

Khachanov can certainly put up a fight, but Djokovic should have all the answers.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram