Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Date: 21 February 2022.

Round: First Round (Round of 32).

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,794,840

Match timing: Approx 8.30 pm local time, 4.30 pm GMT, 10 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Novak Djokovic takes on Lorenzo Musetti in Monday's first round of the 2022 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

After the controversies surrounding his vaccination status, Djokovic will be playing his first match of the 2022 season. The Serb failed to defend his title at the Australian Open this year despite receiving a 'medical exemption' after being deported by Australian authorities because he was unvaccinated.

The Serb's form and level remain a mystery as his last match was back in November when he represented Serbia at the Davis Cup finals. He will invariably be eager to rack up as many points as possible in Dubai, given the fact that his vaccination status puts his participation at any upcoming events in doubt.

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Australian Open

On his part, Musetti comes into the tournament in streaky form. The Italian raised expectations over the last few years after picking some significant results on the ATP tour, but this year has been less than ideal for him.

The 19-year-old lost all his matches in Australia before traveling to Pune, where he bowed out to Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals. He then took down World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in Rotterdam before losing in the quarterfinals to Jiri Lehecka.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Dubai is the second meeting between the two players, with Novak Djokovic leading the head-to-head 1-0.

The pair met in the fourth round of the 2021 Roland Garros when Musetti raced into a two-set lead in two tiebreaks. Djokovic then went on to win 16 of the next 17 games before the Italian retired due to injury late in the fifth.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic is the heavy favorite, despite having been out of action for three months. The Serb's level is unpredictable coming into the tournament, but his suitability for the conditions in Dubai gives him an edge.

Djokovic has been handed a tricky task in Musetti, who caused quite a scare at Roland Garros last year. The Italian's forehand is his strongest wing, but he can rely on his crafty game to keep his opponent on his toes for the most part.

The Serb's superior experience and overall reliability is likely to withstand whatever Musetti throws at him thim,gh, even if the going gets a bit tricky for him in the first round.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in two tight sets.

