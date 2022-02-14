Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Paula Badosa vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Paula Badosa vs (Q) Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Date: 15 February 2022.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $703,580.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Paula Badosa vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Badosa poses with her winner's trophy at the 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic.

Third seed Paula Badosa takes on qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Badosa lost her very first match of the year, going down to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets at the Adelaide International. She bounced back strongly by winning the Sydney Tennis Classic the following week, defeating 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova in the final.

outlasts Krejcikova to secure her first title of 2022 at the Sydney Tennis Classic! Her smile says it ALL @paulabadosa outlasts Krejcikova to secure her first title of 2022 at the Sydney Tennis Classic! Her smile says it ALL 😄@paulabadosa outlasts Krejcikova to secure her first title of 2022 at the Sydney Tennis Classic! 🏆 https://t.co/htMNJ0Z2bL

At the Australian Open, Badosa made it to the fourth round, where she lost to the in-form Madison Keys. The Spaniard also reached a career-high ranking of number five as a result of her good performances this year. She will be keen to keep the momentum going in Dubai.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse poses with her winner's trophy at the 2021 Hamburg European Open.

Meanwhile, Elena-Gabriela Ruse secured wins over Anastasia Gasanova, Jasmine Paolini and Ajla Tomljanovic to make it into the main draw of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Romanian hasn't been past the second round of any of the three tournaments she competed in previously. However, her second-round appearance at the 2022 Australian Open was her first time reaching that stage at a Grand Slam.

Ruse's career has been on an upward trajectory since last year, as she won her maiden title at the 2021 Hamburg European Open. She also made her top 60 debut in the rankings, peaking at number 59 so far. Having already won three matches in Dubai, the 24-year-old will look to continue her winning ways.

Paula Badosa vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between the two players, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Paula Badosa vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Badosa at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both players are making their debuts at the Dubai Tennis Championships, and one of them is about to have their journey cut short. Badosa will be heavily favored to win this match, given her current form.

The Spaniard has taken her career to the next level over the past year. Ruse has done the same since 2021, but her achievements pale in comparison. The Romanian still lacks experience on the biggest stages of tennis, which could hamper her in this match.

Ruse hasn't defeated a top 10 player in her career so far and has lost all her matches against them in straight sets. While she has improved remarkably, there's still work that needs to be done.

Badosa's recent losses have been against either current or former top 10 players. It's highly unlikely she'll be upset in the opening round, despite facing a talented opponent.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in straight sets.

