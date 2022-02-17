Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko.

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Dubai, UAE.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Match timing: 2 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 5 am ET, 3.30 pm IST.

Prize money: $703,580.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

In a battle between two former Grand Slam champions, Petra Kvitova will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals in Dubai on Thursday.

Kvitova has struggled for consistency so far this season. The two-time Wimbledon champion entered the Dubai Tennis Championships this week with a 2-4 win-loss record for the year.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Petra Kvitova downs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-4 to move forward



( @wta) Dubai top seed's OUTPetra Kvitova downs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-4 to move forward@wta) Dubai top seed's OUT 💥Petra Kvitova downs Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-4 to move forward (🎥 @wta) https://t.co/6IPGZnimyD

However, returning to the tournament where she lifted the title in 2013, has worked wonders for the Czech. The southpaw began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-0 drubbing of Camila Giorgi before dismantling top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first quarterfinal of the season.

Kvitova will hope to keep her run going against the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko next.

Ostapenko in action at the 2022 Australian Open.

Having made the final four in St. Petersburg last week, the Latvian has managed to carry her good form into Dubai this week.

She demolished 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-2 and followed it up with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) win over former French Open winner Iga Swiatek. Despite the match undergoing multiple momentum swings, Ostapenko was able to hold her nerve and eke out the win to make the quarterfinals.

The tight victory would have given her confidence levels a huge boost ahead of her showdown with Kvitova.

OptaAce @OptaAce 15 - Jelena Ostapenko - in #Dubai against Iga Swiatek - has made her 15th career win versus a top-10 opponent: the first such victory since Indian Wells 2021 against ... Iga Swiatek. Repetitive. 15 - Jelena Ostapenko - in #Dubai against Iga Swiatek - has made her 15th career win versus a top-10 opponent: the first such victory since Indian Wells 2021 against ... Iga Swiatek. Repetitive. https://t.co/62oZzS06Xm

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Kvitova leads Ostapenko 4-3 in the head-to-head. Their last meeting was in Doha in 2020, where the Czech edged Ostapenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Petra Kvitova slices the ball during her quarterfinal match in Dubai.

With both being aggressive baseliners, serve will play a crucial role in this contest.

Ostapenko coughed up nine double faults during her topsy-turvy match with Swiatek in the second round. The Pole had numerous chances to capitalize on her second serve but failed to take advantage before falling in three sets.

Kvitova, on the other hand, played brilliant first-strike tennis against Sabalenka, winning 76% points on her first serve. With the confidence gained from the commanding win, the southpaw will look to serve well and pummel Ostapenko's second serve, which could get terribly slow at times.

The Czech will also look to pin Ostapenko to the back of the court and finish more points at the net.

Ostapenko does have the ability to hit winners from any part of the court but often tends to give up her momentum with a flurry of errors. It was evident during her clash with Swiatek as well, where she initially failed to serve out the match.

If the Latvian's errors keep escalating, the former champion could fancy her chances of returning to the semifinals.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra