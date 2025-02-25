Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Date: February 26, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,415,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview

Medvedev - Source: Getty

One of the finest returners in tennis, Daniil Medvedev, will take on one of the best servers, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Despite being the top seed, Medvedev was dealt the very dangerous Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round. Though the Russian was not at his finest, he still managed to clinch a strong 6-4, 7-6(4) win. It is worth noting that the German couldn't break Medvedev's serve even once despite having four break points. The Russian also won an impressive 36 receiving points.

On the other hand, Mpetshi Perricard kicked off his campaign against China's Zhang Zhizhen. The Frenchman's serves were firing on all cylinders as he managed to hit an impressive 13 aces, which helped him claim a 6-3, 7-6(3) win. The Chinese only had two break points in the entire match and failed to capitalize on them.

Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head

Medvedev and Mpetshi Perricard will be facing each other for the first time in their careers.

Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds

Player name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev vs Giovanni Mpethshi Perricard prediction

Mpetshi Perricard - Source: Getty

Medvedev has been out of form for a long time with his last title coming at the 2023 Rome Masters. In 2024, he managed to score a lot of deep runs, which helped him qualify for the ATP Finals.

However, things have gone from bad to worse for the former World No. 1 in 2025 as he currently has a 6-4 win/loss record this year, an alarming rate for someone of his caliber. The 29-year-old also has a strange stat of never winning the same tournament twice, which may be lingering in the back of his mind. He won the title in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mpetshi Perricard is still a diamond in the rough evolving at a very high pace. Though he may be one of the best servers in the world already, he will be up against a man who has caused massive frustrations to many serving greats, Having said that, this will also be his best opportunity to prove his mettle against a player of the Russian's level.

Though the Frenchman may serve up a tough challenge for him, Medvedev should be able to stretch this game out and frustrate the 21-year-old's serves.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

