Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina, Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Avanesyan

Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships will take place on February 17, with 18 matches taking place across singles and doubles. The tournament's opening day saw some interesting results, that included the likes of Anna Kalinskaya, Donna Vekic and Maria Sakkari biting the dust, while Paula Badosa, Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens were among the players who won their respective matches.

The second day of the WTA 1000 event will see some top players in action, with Daria Kasatkina facing Sorana Cirstea while Victoria Azarenka will be up against Anhelina Kalinina. Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova and runner-up Jelena Ostapenko will also start their respective campaigns against Doha, facing McCartney Kessler and Moyuka Uchijima, respectively.

The likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Diana Shnaider will also be in action. On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

#1. Victoria Azarenka vs Anhelina Kalinina

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will face Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Belarusian winning their previous encounter 7-6(9), 7-6(5) in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International. The winner of the match will face Iga Swiatek in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Both players suffered first-round exits at the Qatar Open, with Azarenka losing to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova while Kalinina was defeated by Rebecca Sramkova. The Belarusian has won just one out of four matches so far in 2025 while the Ukrainian has triumphed in six out of 11 fixtures.

While Kalinina has had a relatively better run of form, Azarenka should be able to get the better of her if she is at her best.

Predicted Winner: Victoria Azarenka.

#2. Mirra Andreeva vs Elina Avanesyan

12th seed Mirra Andreeva will be up against Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The two will lock horns for the third time, with the Russian winning both of their prior encounters. Whoever wins, will face Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Both players will enter the match after second-round exits at the Qatar Open, with Andreeva losing to Rebecca Sramkova while Avanesyan lost to Daria Kasatkina. The Russian has won seven out of ten matches so far in 2025 while the Armenian has triumphed in six out of 11 fixtures.

Andreeva's start to 2025 makes her the favorite to win the match and she should be able to get the better of Avanesyan without much trouble to book her place in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Predicted Winner: Mirra Andreeva.

#3. Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea

Daria Kasatkina reacts while playing against Jessica Pegula in the third round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Tenth seed Daria Kasatkina will face wildcard Sorana Cirstea in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. This will be the fifth encounter between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. Whoever wins, will take on Alycia Parks in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Kasatkina last competed at the Qatar Open and reached the third round before losing to Jessica Pegula while Cirstea suffered a first-round exit at the Transylvania Open. The 27-year-old has won eight out of 13 matches so far in 2025 while the Romanian has triumphed in just one out of four main-draw fixtures so far.

Kasatkina's relatively better run of form should be able to see her get the better of Cirstea and book her place in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Predicted Winner: Daria Kasatkina.

#4. Diana Shnaider vs Magdalena Frech

11th seed Diana Shnaider will face Magdalena Frech in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The match will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head record currently tied at 1-1. Whoever triumphs, will face Linda Noskova in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Both players last competed at the Qatar Open, with Shnaider suffering an opening-round exit while Frech lost to compatriot Magda Linette in the second round. Both players have played eight matches so far in the 2025 season, with the Russian winning four while the Pole has triumphed in three.

Both players are capable of producing some quality tennis on their day but given how Shnaider has performed over the past several months, she should be able to get the win and reach the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Predicted Winner: Diana Shnaider

