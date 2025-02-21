Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Final: Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson

Date: February 22, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships

Round: Final

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson preview

Mirra Andreeva celebrates victory over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in their semi final match during day six of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

12th seed Mirra Andreeva will face Denmark's Clara Tauson in the final of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday, 22 February. Both players will be competing in their first WTA 1000 final.

Andreeva (17) and Tauson (22) will create history, as it will be the first WTA 1000 final, in which the combined age of both players will be less than 40 years.

The former has beaten three Grand Slam champions on her way to the final. She defeated the 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the second round and knocked out the former World No. 1, five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

The Russian teenager became the youngest player to reach a WTA 1000 final (the format was introduced in 2009), when she stunned the sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. She has a 12-3 win-loss record in 2025 so far and this is her first final of the season.

On the other hand, Tauson has a 15-3 win-loss record in 2025, and she won her first title of the season in Auckland. She defeated the World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the third round in Dubai.

Tauson has also knocked out three former Top 10 players, Elina Svitolina, Sabalenka, and Karolina Muchova on her way to the final. She did not drop a set until her semifinal match against Muchova, which tells that the Dane is also in great form like her final opponent.

Clara Tauson of Denmark reacts to converting match point against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the semi-final on Day Six of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Andreeva and Tauson have never met before on the WTA Tour.

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Mirra Andreeva TBD TBD TBD Clara Tauson TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson prediction

Mirra Andreeva had set a goal of breaking into the Top 10 in 2025 and she is only one win away from that now. Even if she loses the final, she is guaranteed to reach her career high ranking, World No. 11 on Monday. But a win against Tauson would make the youngest Top 10 player since Nicole Vaidisova did it in 2007.

Andreeva has already earned 22 match wins in the WTA 1000 events in her career, which makes her the Under-18 player with most wins at these tournaments. She broke Coco Gauff's record by winning her first round match in Dubai, as the American had won 17 WTA 1000 matches before turning 18. But Andreeva could earn more wins as she turns 18 on April 29.

Tauson is also guaranteed to reach her career high ranking, World No. 23, even if she loses to Andreeva. She can break into the Top 20 for the first time with a win against Andreeva.

Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets

