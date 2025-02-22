Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Final: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more

By Prem Mehta
The Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 has reached its climax, with the finals set for February 22. Viewers can expect high-intensity action in the doubles and singles as rising stars try to take home the titles up for grabs in this WTA 1000 tournament.

A new champion will be crowned in the singles category, as rising stars 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva and 22-year-old Clara Tauson will contest the Dubai title. This marks their first-ever meeting on the WTA tour.

This is a testament to the remarkable competitive depth in women’s tennis. Both finalists delivered impressive performances, defeating the top two seeds in previous rounds.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was defeated by the Danish player in the third round of the tournament in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, twelfth seed Mirra Andreeva also delivered a crushing defeat to five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3.

Andreeva secured her place in the final with a hard-fought victory over sixth seed Elena Rybakina in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In another thrilling three-set match, Tauson overcame No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3. Both players have delivered career-best performances to reach this stage, making the final a highly anticipated showdown.

The doubles final, on the other hand, will showcase a clash between top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, a long-time pair, and third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko. Siniakova and Townsend secured their spot with a comfortable semifinal victory over Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic. Meanwhile, Hsieh and Ostapenko overcame Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in a three-set battle, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2, in their semifinal.

Schedule for Final Day of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Centre Court

4:30 PM local time: Doubles Final

[1] Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Hsieh Su-wei / Jelena Ostapenko [3]

Not Before 7:00 PM local time: Singles Final

Clara Tauson vs [12] Mirra Andreeva

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans worldwide can watch the live action from the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 on the following broadcasting platforms:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Both the matches will be played on the center court and proceedings will begin at 4:30 PM local time with the doubles final, followed by the singles final. Here’s how the match timings translate for fans across the globe:

CountryStart time
USA & Canada
February 22, 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET
UK
February 22, 2025, 12:30 p.m. GMT
India
February 22, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST

