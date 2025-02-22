Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 Final: Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 has reached its climax, with the finals set for February 22. Viewers can expect high-intensity action in the doubles and singles as rising stars try to take home the titles up for grabs in this WTA 1000 tournament.

A new champion will be crowned in the singles category, as rising stars 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva and 22-year-old Clara Tauson will contest the Dubai title. This marks their first-ever meeting on the WTA tour.

This is a testament to the remarkable competitive depth in women’s tennis. Both finalists delivered impressive performances, defeating the top two seeds in previous rounds.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was defeated by the Danish player in the third round of the tournament in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Meanwhile, twelfth seed Mirra Andreeva also delivered a crushing defeat to five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3.

Andreeva secured her place in the final with a hard-fought victory over sixth seed Elena Rybakina in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In another thrilling three-set match, Tauson overcame No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3. Both players have delivered career-best performances to reach this stage, making the final a highly anticipated showdown.

The doubles final, on the other hand, will showcase a clash between top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, a long-time pair, and third seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko. Siniakova and Townsend secured their spot with a comfortable semifinal victory over Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic. Meanwhile, Hsieh and Ostapenko overcame Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in a three-set battle, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2, in their semifinal.

Schedule for Final Day of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Centre Court

4:30 PM local time: Doubles Final

[1] Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Hsieh Su-wei / Jelena Ostapenko [3]

Not Before 7:00 PM local time: Singles Final

Clara Tauson vs [12] Mirra Andreeva

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans worldwide can watch the live action from the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 on the following broadcasting platforms:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: DAZN, TSN, TVA

Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Match Timings

Both the matches will be played on the center court and proceedings will begin at 4:30 PM local time with the doubles final, followed by the singles final. Here’s how the match timings translate for fans across the globe:

Country Start time USA & Canada

February 22, 2025, 7:30 a.m. ET

UK

February 22, 2025, 12:30 p.m. GMT India

February 22, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST

