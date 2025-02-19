Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (12) Mirra Andreeva

Date: February 20, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, TVA

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025.

Following a first-round bye, Swiatek commenced her quest for a maiden title in Dubai against fellow Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka. She was at her ruthless best and dropped only two games en route to a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win.

Swiatek was up against Dayana Yastremska in the third round. She led by a break twice and even held a couple of set points on her opponent's serve at 5-4. However, the Ukrainian dug deep to eke out a hold. Little did she know that it would be the end of the road for her.

Swiatek held serve to make it 6-5 and then snagged another break of serve to clinch the set. She sprinted towards the finish line as she dished out yet another bagel for a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

Andreeva scored a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over Elina Avanesyan to begin her run in Dubai. She was initially slated to play her second-round match against Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday, February 18, but heavy rains postponed their showdown to the next day.

After a tricky first set, Andreeva made light work of Vondrousova to win the match 7-5, 6-0. She took to the court later in the day for her third-round match against Peyton Stearns and cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win.

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Swiatek leads Andreeva 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at last year's Cincinnati Open in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek





Mirra Andreeva







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Iga Swiatek vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have made the quarterfinals with relative ease. Andreeva had to play two matches in a day but that didn't bother her as she dropped a total of seven games across both matches. After falling at the first hurdle in Dubai last year, she has made up for it by making the quarterfinals this time, her fourth at the WTA 1000 level.

Yastremska was able to go toe-to-toe with Swiatek for a while in the previous round but got run over in the second half of the match. The Pole encountered some stiff resistance from Andreeva when they crossed paths in Cincinnati last year, and needed three sets to get the job done.

Swiatek has a pretty solid record in Dubai, with a runner-up finish in 2023 and a semifinal appearance last year. Furthermore, she's 18-1 in the quarterfinals at the WTA 1000 level, with Elena Rybakina being the only player to beat her at this stage. Given her level of insane dominance, she will be favored to make the last four here for the third consecutive year.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

