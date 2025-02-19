Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler

Date: February 19, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Tennis Championships 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Al Garhoud

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3.6 million

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler preview

In Picture: Karolina Muchova (Getty)

Fourteenth-seed Karolina Muchova will continue her campaign at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships, where she will face MacCartney Kessler of the USA in the third round. Muchova's start to the 2025 season has been average. The Czech took her country to the semifinals at the United Cup, where she lost 1-6, 4-6, against Coco Gauff. She also had a disappointing loss at the Australian Open, losing to Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Muchova reached the semifinal at the Linz Open, losing 0-6, 4-6 to Ekaterina Alexandrova. At the Dubai Tennis Championships, the 14th seed began with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Dutch Qualifier Suzan Lamens in the first round. She then defeated British wildcard Emma Raducanu, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4 in the second round.

McCartney Kessler won her second career title in Hobart this year with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 win over Elise Mertens. However, outside of that event, the American player has secured only one victory in the season. Before coming to Dubai, she was blown away by Ons Jabeur 2-6, 0-6 in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Kessler began her campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-2, 6-3 win over the Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova. She then caused a massive upset, winning 6-4, 7-5 against third seed Coco Gauff in the second round.

Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.

Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova -325 -1.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-110) McCartney Kessler +240 +1.5 (-118) Under 21.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Karolina Muchova vs McCartney Kessler prediction

In her match against Raducanu, Muchova won 60 percent of her service points and 40 percent of her return points. Despite winning one less point than her opponent in the match, the Czech won mainly based on her returning numbers. She generated as many as 13 break point opportunities, creating pressure on her opponent's serve, breaking her three times.

Against Coco Gauff, Kessler won 66 percent of her service points and 38 percent of her return points. The American player played well under pressure, saving five out of the six break points she faced. She also won 63 percent of her second-serve points and attacked her opponent's second-serve in return games, winning 50 percent of the second-serve return points.

Even though Muchova is the higher-seeded player, she needs to improve her serving numbers, and break point conversion. Kessler has won a title this season already and therefore has the chance of pulling off another upset in the upcoming match.

Pick- Kessler to win in three sets

