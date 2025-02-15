Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Garcia (WC)

Date: February 16, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Garcia preview

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first round on Day Two of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

The 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will face the former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the first round of the 2025 Dubai Open Championships on Sunday, 16 February.

Former World No. 6 Vondrousova, who is currently ranked 34th in the world, has a 3-3 win-loss record in 2025. She missed the second half of 2024 due to an injury and has played only three tournaments this season so far.

The 25-year-old Vondrousova was beaten by Elina Svitolina last week in Doha, despite winning the first set 6-0. In Abu Dhabi, she reached the quarterfinal, where she was beaten by Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

On the other hand, World No. 76 Caroline Garcia also missed the last few months of the previous season, as she took a break due to anxiety and panic attacks. She returned at the Australian Open last month, where she was beaten by former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the first round.

Last week, Garcia earned her first win of the season at the Qatar Open against Yue Yuan of China, before losing to the fourth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Caroline Garcia of France competes in her round of 32 match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025- Source: Getty

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Caroline Garcia leads the head-to-head record 1-0 against Marketa Vondrousova, as she won a marathon against her opponent in the round of 16 at the 2018 Australian Open 6-7(3), 6-2, 8-6.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Marketa Vondrousova TBD TBD TBD Caroline Garcia TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available).

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Garcia

Marketa Vondrousova has a 7-5 win-loss record at the Dubai Open Championships. She reached the quarterfinal at the event last year, before losing to Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

Her best result at the event came in 2022 when she qualified and reached the semifinal. She had to give a walkover to Veronika Kudermetova, due to an injury. She has not won any WTA title since winning the 2023 Wimbledon, so she would be eager to end the drought.

Meanwhile, The 31-year-old Garcia has a 10-10 win-loss record at the Dubai Open, where she made her first appearance as a teenager in 2012. But the Frenchwoman could not win any match in her previous three appearances in Dubai.

Caroline Garcia has won three WTA 1000 titles in her career, but she has not won any WTA title since winning the WTA Finals in 2022 when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in straight sets.

