Dubai Tennis Championships 2025: Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns

Date: February 17, 2025

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, UAE

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns preview

Ons Jabeur at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

The first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2025 will witness an intriguing encounter between rising American star Peyton Stearns and the ever-entertaining Ons Jabeur. The clash promises to be an engaging battle of wit and power.

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, continues to dazzle fans with her innovative shot-making and charismatic presence. The former World No. 2 had a decent start to her 2025 campaign according to the standards she has set for herself. The three-time Grand Slam finalist reached the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open but was completely dominated by the runner-up Jelena Ostapenko.

Jabeur returns to the event after a two year hiatus and the last time she participated turned out to be the best performance of her career at the tournament. She had reached the quarterfinal round but was pushed aside by the former World No. 1 Simona Halep in straight sets. The last title won by Jabeur was back in 2023 when she won the Ningbo Open defeating 20-year-old prodigy Diana Shnaider in straight sets. This year’s Dubai championship will mark Jabeur’s seventh appearance at the tournament where she will look to prove her mettle again by with a deep run.

Peyton Stearns, currently ranked World No. 47, has been steadily climbing the WTA ladder. Dubai will mark her sixth tournament of the season, but she has yet to fully demonstrate her potential, having failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in any of her previous outings this year. Stearns eased past Daya Yastremska at the Qatar Open in the first round but fell to World No. 5 Elena Rybakina in the next.

The American has already kicked off her campaign in Dubai in the doubles category. Stearns and partner Lulu Sun defeated Nadiia Kichenok and Leylah Fernandez in three sets. This will further help Stearns to begin her singles draw with confidence.

Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ons Jabeur and Peyton Stearns on the WTA Tour, making their encounter an exciting chapter of their careers.

Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Ons Jabeur -220 -1.5 (105) Over 21.5 (-115) Peyton Stearns +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-125)

Ons Jabeur vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Peyton Stearns at the WTA 250 Transylvania Open - Source: Getty

Ons Jabeur, with her unparalleled variety and tactical prowess, is an expert at breaking down aggressive players. Her ability to mix pace, spin, and angles, coupled with her knack for producing clutch shots in key moments, makes her a formidable opponent on any surface. Jabeur's experience on the turf and adaptability will be key as she looks to neutralize Stearns' power and dictate the flow of the match.

Peyton Stearns has impressed with her aggressive baseline game and fearless approach against higher-ranked opponents. Her powerful groundstrokes and willingness to take risks will likely put pressure on Jabeur. Additionally, there is no baggage of negative results against the opponent providing an opportunity to start fresh. The Tunisian has also not been at her best form for a long time which might give Stearns an edge over her. However, her inexperience at this level and occasional lapses in consistency might hinder her chances against a seasoned campaigner like Jabeur.

While Stearns has the tools to trouble Jabeur, even the Tunisian has struggled off lately. But the 30-year-old’s superior court craft and experience should see her prevail in this encounter.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

