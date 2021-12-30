Dusan Lajovic says Novak Djokovic's ATP Cup withdrawal was "last minute", his Australian Open participation uncertain 

At Serbia's press conference in the lead-up to the ATP Cup, the main topic was Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the event. Dusan Lajovic answered questions about the withdrawal and spoke about how the World No. 1's absence will affect his nation's chances in the tournament.

Djokovic's participation at the ATP Cup and Australian Open has been a hotly debated topic in recent weeks.

Lajovic said that the Serbian team had known about Djokovic's decision for a little more than a day.

"Yeah, just a couple of minutes ago, I'm joking (smiling). We knew a day and a half ago or something like that. I think we were all waiting for that last-minute decision."

Lajovic revealed that while Djokovic was in touch with the Serbian team, his decision to withdraw was "last minute." In regards to the Australian Open, Lajovic said he isn't sure of Djokovic's plans but hopes the 20-time Grand Slam champion will play at Melbourne Park.

"No, I think he kept in touch with all of us, and it was, as I said, last-minute decision. Australian Open is still uncertain for us. I don't know the information, so I think that will come in the next couple of days or whenever is the deadline or whatever it is," Lajovic said. "We don't know right now. Hopefully he will be there, and be able to play the Grand Slam."

The Serb was unaware of the official reason for Djokovic's withdrawal but said the ATP might know something about it.

"No, I don't know the official reason. Maybe the ATP knows, or I don't know. No, he just said that he's not coming to the ATP and trying to get to Australian Open," Lajovic said. "I mean, the decision, he said, 'I'm not coming, guys, to the ATP Cup. We'll see about the Australian Open'. He didn't specify if he's coming or not but that he's waiting for decision."

"It's a big difference" - Dusan Lajovic on Novak Djokovic's absence from the ATP Cup

Dusan Lajovic at the 2021 US Open

Dusan Lajovic admitted that things change drastically once a team loses their best player. When Djokovic is present, he opined, expectations are high and everyone is in the spotlight.

"You know, it's never the same when you have No. 1 in your team and you don't have it. It's a big difference. Obviously, you know, when Novak is in the team, the expectations get much higher. Then everybody is put in the spotlight on Novak, of course, and then trying to push the whole team," Lajovic said.

Lajovic said that without Djokovic, the Serbian team isn't the main focus and it remains to be seen whether that is a good or bad thing.

"Right now maybe we are on the sideline a little bit, and it could be good for us, it could be bad, we'll see. Definitely different, but we've got to see what happens after the tournament and how it goes," Lajovic said.

Lajovic concluded by emphasizing that although Djokovic's absence is unfortunate, the Serbian team will have to "deal with it" and make the best of the situation.

"Unfortunately he's not able to come here, but, you know, he was I think hoping, same as we did, that somehow he will be here. Unfortunately he's not, and we've got to deal with it."

