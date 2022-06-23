Eastbourne 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy

Date: 23 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: €697,405.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy preview

Top seed Camron Norrie will square off against Maxime Cressy in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne International on Thursday.

Norrie picked up his first win on grass this season in the previous round over Brandon Nakashima. He broke the American's serve in the sixth game of the opening set and only got better as the match progressed, winning 6-4, 6-2 to book his spot in the last eight in Eastbourne.

The World No. 12 has faired decorously this season, winning the Delray Beach Open in February and Lyon Open in May as the top seed. Cameron Norrie has never lost a match as the top seed in tour-level events so far in his career.

He also reached the finals of the Mexican Open but lost to Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, Maxime Cressy has emulated his form from early on in the season with four wins out of six in the last two weeks on grasscourt. The American got the better of fifth seed Reilly Opelka and Daniel Evans en route to the quarterfinals in Eastbourne.

The 25-year-old got off to a solid start against Evans but couldn't serve out the first set at 5-4. However, Cressy rebounded to win the first set in a tiebreak and broke Evans' serve in the third game of the second set. He held serve throughout the set to win 7-6(2), 6-4 and register back-to-back wins on grass.

Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

Norrie and Cressy have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Cameron Norrie -200 -1.5(-155) Over 21.5(-300) Maxime Cressy +155 +1.5(+110) Under 21.5(+200)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Five

Cameron Norrie is one win away from registering his best result at ATP Eastbourne in his last five appearances. He reached the quarterfinals of the event back in 2018 but lost to Lucas Lacko in straight sets.

The Brit won 81 percent of his first serve points and saved all four break points he faced against Nakashima. The 26-year old has an excellent topspin-heavy forehand and excels at frustrating opponents with his brilliant ball retrieval skills. He compliments his consistent hitting with injections of pace midway through rallies and score easy winners.

Cressy, on the other hand, won 73 percent of his first serve points and saved seven out of eight break points against Evans. The American likes to implement the serve and volley style of play, but he has looked good from the baseline in Eastbourne as well.

Despite Cressy's run of form this week and his game style complimenting grasscourt very well, Norrie will be the clear favourite heading into this match. The Brit's powerful forehand, excellent variety and consistent hitting should be enough to get past the American's aggressive style of play.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

