Eastbourne 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers.

Date: 21 June 2022.

Tournament: Rothesay International Eastbourne 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Eastbourne, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Grass.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers preview

Ons Jabuer at the 2022 Berlin Open.

Newly minted World No. 3 Ons Jabeur will take on American Shelby Rogers in the second round of the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Jabeur had a fantastic clay season in the lead-up to the French Open and was positioning herself to make a deep run in the tournament. However, she crashed out in the first round at Roland Garros. After a disappointing conclusion to her clay swing, she kicked off her grass season in Berlin.

Jabeur defeated the tricky Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the opening round of the bett1open and followed it up with a win over Alycia Parks in the second round. Aliaksandra Sasnovich pushed her to three sets in the quarterfinals, but the Tunisian emerged victorious in the end.

Jabeur then defeated 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff in the semifinals to set up a title clash with Belinda Bencic. The Swiss had previously defeated her in the final of the Charleston Open earlier this year.

Jabeur took the opening set 6-3, and was 2-1 up in the second set when Bencic was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. It wasn't the way she intended to win, but nevertheless she claimed a third career title. It was also her second title on grass.

Shelby Rogers with a fan at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Shelby Rogers started her grass season on a strong note as she reached the semifinals of the Libema Open. She defeated Vitalia Diatchenko and Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, where she beat Kristen Flipkens in three sets.

Rogers then lost to top seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets. She was unable to replicate this form at her next tournament in Birmingham. She put up a fight, but lost to Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

Rogers took on Marie Bouzkova in the first round at Eastbourne. She lost the opening set, but staged a comeback to defeat her opponent 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Jabeur leads Rogers 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2017 Taiwan Open in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Ons Jabeur -375 +1.5 (-1100) Over 20.5 (-125) Shelby Rogers +270 -1.5 (+500) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Ons Jabeur vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Berlin Open.

Jabeur has established herself as one of the best players on grass courts. Rogers, on the other hand, has had limited success on the surface. However, she is known to score upset wins from time to time and is always a tricky opponent to play.

Rogers struggled with her serve a little bit in her first-round contest against Bouzkova, winning 63% of her first serve points and tossing in six double faults as well. She faced 16 break points as a result, but did well to save 11 of them. Against a player of Jabeur's caliber, however, these numbers could prove to be costly.

The Tunisian, on her part, weaves a web which players are unable to get out of. She utilizes every shot in the book to trouble her opponents. She's got impeccable timing and feel when it comes to drop shots. She's a great mover on the court and is quite effective with the variation in her groundstrokes.

Rogers will look to take control of the rallies and not allow her opponent to settle in. The American could provide a tough test, but Jabeur should be able to get past her.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far