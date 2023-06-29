Eastbourne 2023: Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs (4) Francisco Cerundolo

Tournament: Rothesay International 2023

Date: June 30, 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor grass

Prize money: €723,655

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

McDonald is into the last four.

Unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald takes on fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the Eastbourne final.

World No. 64 McDonald faced a tough outing against Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the last eight. The American took the opener for the loss of four games before Ymer fought back, conceding three games to force a third set.

Much to his credit, McDonald reasserted his ascendancy in the contest, dropping three games to reach the last four.

He's now 19-15 on the season, having made the quarterfinals at 's-Hertogenbosch and suffered a first-round loss at Queen's last week. In the previous round, he had dumped out compatriot Taylor Fritz in two tiebreaks.

Meanwhile, the 19th-ranked Cerundolo ended the inspired run of Chinese Zhizhen Zhang, dropping only five games to make the semifinals.

Having opened his campaign with a straight-set win over Marc-Andrea Huesler, the Argentine is yet to drop a set this week as he moves to within two wins of his first grasscourt title.

An ecstatic Cerundolo said in his on-court interview:

“Super happy. I think I played quite [well] on this match on grass, so I’m really excited to be in the semi-finals, to play here on centre court. It was amazing, a lot of people. Super happy to be in my first semi-final in a grass tournament, so really excited for tomorrow.”

The Argentine is now 26-16 in 2023.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The two players have never met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Cerundolo has reached his first grasscourt semifinal.

Both McDonald and Cerundolo are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles: a big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, the higher-ranked Argentine takes the edge because of his superior experience and consistency. McDonald, though, has a better grasscourt pedigree, going 13-10 on the surface, while Cerundolo is 4-4, with half of those wins coming this week.

Nevertheless, the Argentine is playing with newfound confidence on the Eastbourne grass, which could see him through to a win.

Pick: Cerundolo in straight sets.

