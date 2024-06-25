Eastbourne 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Rothesay International

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Tournament: Rothesay International 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 Rothesay Open in Nottingham

Leylah Fernandez will lock horns with American youngster Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the 2024 Rothesay International on Wednesday, June 26.

Trending

Fernandez began her Eastbourne campaign against seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round. She was the stronger one to start with, breaking twice en route to winning the first set. Krejcikova, however, fought back in the second with some fierce net play to send it into a decider.

Fernandez capitalized on early opportunities in the third set and swiftly took a 4-1 lead. Another break in the eighth game helped her seal an emphatic 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win.

Krueger, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in the qualifiers. Seeded 11th, she saw off Eden Silva in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the opener. She carried that momentum into her second-round encounter against another Brit, Ella McDonald, dropping just four games en route to a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Krueger started fantastically against Viktorija Golubic in the opening round with blistering play from the back of the court. She sealed the set in just twenty-two minutes. A tight second set followed, but it was the more experienced Golubic who sniffed ahead in the tie-breaker to send it into a decider. A solitary break in favor of the American in the final set helped her seal a gritty 6-1, 6-7 (7) 7-5 victory.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Leylah Fernandez and Ashlyn Krueger haven't yet faced off on the WTA tour, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Ashlyn Krueger

(Odds to be added once made available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Rothesay Open Nottingham - Day Five

Leylah Fernandez was in scintillating form in her opener bar the hiccup in the second set. She looked great on serve and was equally effective on the return. She won a whopping 81% of points behind her first serve and broke serve five times in the nine opportunities presented.

Ashlyn Krueger too has been in great knick recently. She's excelled on both wings from the back of the court and has impressed every time she has come to the net. Her conversion of break point opportunities has been great too, going at a rate of almost about 80%.

Fernandez may walk into this encounter the favorite to go through, but there is no discounting a surprise from the American youngster. It could ultimately boil down to who plays the big points better. Serving well and dictating play from the back of the court will also be non-negotiable.

Pick: Fernandez in three sets.