Eastbourne 2025 Final: Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: [Q] Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint

Date: June 28, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoors)

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Tennis Channel & BBC TV | Canada - TSN+

Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint preview

Two talented teenagers, Alexandra Eala and Maya Joint, will contest the summit clash at the 2025 Eastbourne Open. Both women are eyeing a first title on grass.

Eala, who came through the qualification rounds, continues her breakthrough season in 2025. After having announced her arrival with a Miami Open semifinal, she is now finding her feet on the grass.

The run to the final has seen her beat the likes of Varvara Gracheva, Dayana Yastremska, and Jelena Ostapenko and improve her season’s overall win-loss to 24-13.

Joint has already lifted a title this season. (Source: Getty)

Joint, meanwhile, also had her first big result in 2025 when she made a maiden Tour-level semifinal appearance in Hobart. She has since won her first title in Morocco, reached a few other quarterfinals, and soared to a 36-16 win-loss for the year.

The Aussie exited Nottingham in the first round of qualifiers, falling to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She has, however, looked like a renewed player in Eastbourne, beating the likes of Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, and Anna Blinkova en route to the final.

Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint head-to-head

Eala and Joint have never crossed paths on Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala Maya Joint

Alexandra Eala vs Maya Joint prediction

Alexandra Eala is playing her first Tour-level final. (Source: Getty)

Both Eala and Joint have had a similar run to the finals here at Eastbourne. Strong return games have seen them oust big-hitting Grand Slam champions on a surface where they do not have the most experience.

For Eala in particular, the prowess on return has been on full showcase. She broke Varvara Gracheva on seven occasions in her last match and did not let Yastremska hold serve at all in the quarterfinal.

The southpaw does have a slight advantage with her lefty serve, but that is one area of her game that can still do with some improvement, as she does not generate too much pace from the line.

Against Joint, who has also been explosive on return herself, the weakness could be exposed. The Aussie also likes to take the ball early and will not make things easy for Eala on serve.

Joint also has the experience of having played a final on the Tour before. She has also been sharper on the big points, converting around 60% of the break chances that have come her way. Eala, at a little under 50%, has been more wasteful.

Fans can expect a close contest, but Joint’s superior experience and better numbers on return should make her a slight favorite to come through.

Prediction: Joint to win in three sets

