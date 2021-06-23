Eastbourne International 2021: Elena Rybakina vs Anastasija Sevastova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match Details

Fixture: Elena Rybakina vs Anastasija Sevastova

Date: 24 June 2021

Tournament: Viking International Eastbourne 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Eastbourne, Great Britain

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasija Sevastova preview

Elena Rybakina will face Anastasija Sevastova in a battle between two unseeded players in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne on Thursday.

After an underwhelming start to the season, World No. 21 Rybakina seems to have hit her stride. The Kazakh reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros earlier this month and has carried that momentum into the grass swing.

Rybakina had a rough start to her Eastbourne campaign on Tuesday, needing three sets to see off British hope Harriet Dart. But she played with much more freedom in the second round, sailing past second seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 7-6(3).

Anastasija Sevastova

Anastasija Sevastova may have dropped to No. 61 in the world rankings, but her fighting spirit has remained intact over the years. This was evident in her run to the quarterfinals of Adelaide and Miami earlier this season.

In Miami, she was pushed to the limit by Olga Danilovic and Coco Gauff in her first couple of rounds. But she managed to come through and make it to the last eight before bowing out to Svitolina.

The Latvian has shown the same grit and tenacity in Eastbourne. The 2018 US Open semifinalist has battled her way into the quarterfinals after entering the main draw as a lucky loser, winning both of her matches in deciding sets.

Her 6-1, 6-7(6), 6-4 win over Marta Kostyuk in the first round and her 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 comeback victory over French Open quarterfinalist Coco Gauff speak volumes of her courage.

The 31-year-old will hope to continue in the same vein when she takes on Rybakina for a spot in the semifinals.

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasija Sevastova head-to-head

Elena Rybakina and Anastasija Sevastova have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasija Sevastova prediction

Elena Rybakina

While Rybakina dominated from start to finish in her second-round clash with Svitolina, Sevastova found herself one game away from the exit against Gauff.

The Latvian needed a massive effort and some help from the 17-year-old Gauff to claw her way back into the match and eventually claim the win.

But a slow start against a player of Rybakina's caliber could spell doom. The Kazakh has been hitting the ball with authority, with her flat groundstrokes coming alive on the slick surface.

She produced seven aces, won 76% of her first-serve points and hit 32 winners in her demolition of Svitolina. However, she also leaked 32 unforced errors. That's a figure Rybakina will hope to cut down against a feisty competitor like Sevastova.

The Latvian has an all-round game and can hit winners off both wings. She is also capable of disrupting her opponent's rhythm with slices and dropshots. But it is her fighting spirit that makes her truly dangerous.

For Rybakina, the key will be to attack Sevastova's relatively fragile second serve and prevent her from settling into the match. If she can maintain a high level and remain composed under pressure, the Kazakh should be able to come through.

Prediction: Elena Rybakina to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram