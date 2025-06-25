Eastbourne Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Marcos Giron vs Jacob Fearnley, Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego

Second-round matches will wrap up on Day 3 (Wednesday, June 25) of the Eastbourne Open 2025. Teen sensation Joao Fonseca tallied his first career win on grass this week by staging a comeback to beat Zizou Bergs in the first round.

The youngster will take on top seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz for a spot in the next round. Dan Evans, Reilly Opelka and Jenson Brooksby were the other notable names to clear the first hurdle.

As the countdown for Wimbledon continues, players will be keen to garner some momentum with a deep run here. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the singles matches lined up on Day 3 of the Eastbourne Open 2025:

#1. Marcos Giron vs Jacob Fearnley

Giron beat Luciano Darderi 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Eastbourne Open. It marked his first win of the grass season, having lost in the first round of last week's Terra Wortmann Open in Halle. He also snapped his four-match losing skid with his latest win.

Fearnley upset fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-2 in his opener here. He previously lost in the first round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart and made the last eight of the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Both have almost similar win-loss records for the year, with Giron having 15 wins against 13 losses while Fearnley has 14 wins against 11 losses. The American bagged his maiden career title on the grass courts of Newport a year ago. He has a better record on the surface compared to the Brit, thus giving him a slight edge to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Marcos Giron

#2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs James Duckworth

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Playing his first match as a married man, Davidovich Fokina kicked off his campaign at the Eastbourne Open with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Tseng Chun-hsin. Duckworth came through the qualifying rounds here and beat Aleksandar Vukic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the first round. It marked his second main draw win this season, and his first since January.

Davidovich Fokina posted some solid results earlier in the season, with a couple of runner-up finishes. However, he hasn't won back-to-back matches since his quarterfinal exit from the Barcelona Open in April.

Both having a losing career record on grass. Duckworth has a 12-19 record on the surface, while Davidovich Fokina has a 7-10 record. Nevertheless, considering the former's poor record throughout the season, the latter will be the favorite to win this showdown.

Predicted winner: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

#3. Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego

Humbert lost to eventual champion Gabriel Diallo in the semifinals of the Libema Open, his first tournament on grass this year. His momentum came to a halt in Halle, going down to Denis Shapovalov in the first round. As one of the top four seeds, he received a bye into the second round of the Eastbourne Open.

While Sonego left Stuttgart without a win, he managed to notch his first win on grass in Halle by beating Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. He put up a fight against Alexander Zverev in the second round but eventually lost the match in three sets. He commenced his run in Eastbourne with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Fabian Marozsan.

This will be the eighth career meeting between them. Humbert currently leads their rivalry 4-3. He won their most recent meeting in Marseille earlier this year in straight sets. He has also won three of their last four matches. Both have won a title on grass and have reached the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Sonego is also a former finalist at the Eastbourne Open, going down to Alex de Minaur in the 2021 final. Both are capable players on grass, though Humbert's recent record in this match-up skews this contest in his favor.

Predicted winner: Ugo Humbert

#4. Billy Harris vs Mattia Bellucci

Billy Harris at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Harris initially lost in the qualifying rounds but found a place in the main draw of the Eastbourne Open as a lucky loser. He beat former top 10 player Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He snapped his eight-match losing skid at the ATP level with the win.

Bellucci, meanwhile, successfully qualified for the tournament and beat Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-2 in his opener. It marked his first career win on grass at the ATP level.

Harris made waves during last year's grass swing, reaching the quarterfinals at Queen's Club and the semifinals in Eastbourne. Ideally, his prior experience on grass should give him an advantage against Bellucci, who is a complete rookie on the surface.

However, Harris' poor results this season make him the underdog despite Bellucci's lack of adequate match play on grass. The Italian also won their only prior encounter at last year's Shanghai Masters in straight sets, so he does have a fair idea on how to tackle the Brit.

Predicted winner: Mattia Bellucci

