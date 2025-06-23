Casper Ruud's fiancée Maria, Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana & others gush over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's 'beautiful' wedding to wife Paloma

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina tied the knot with his longtime partner Paloma Amatiste in a seaside ceremony on June 14. The ceremony was held at the Trocadero Sotogrande beach club in Marbella, Spain.
The update of the same arrived on Sunday when the couple made a joint wedding post on Instagram. The couple exchanged vows in front of a lush white floral arch set against the ocean.
“The beginning of a lifetime 💜 14.06.25,” the caption read.
Several tennis stars' partners flocked into the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages.
Maria Galli, fiancée of world No. 8 Casper Ruud, commented:
“So beautiful 🤍 congratulations!!”
Ivana Nedved, the girlfriend of Sebastian Korda, wrote:
“Bellissimissimi 🤍🔔⛪.”
Mirjam Björklund, a WTA player and fiancée of Denis Shapovalov, was touched, posting:
“Come on 😢 Sooo so beautiful!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”
Amy Pederick, fiancée of Aussie ATP player Alexei Popyrin, added:
“The happy couple 🤍🤍 beautiful photos!!”
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Paloma celebrate one last day as fiances in pre-wedding post
On June 13, before the couple tied the knot in front of family and friends, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Paloma shared a joint Instagram post, celebrating their last day as "fiances."
In the video, they can be seen enjoying their time at the wedding location along with being greeted by friends and family who arrived at their wedding.
"One last day as fiancés. Grateful for the love, laughter, the family and friends who’ve been with us every step of the way. Tomorrow, forever begins 🤍" the couple captioned the post.
Alejandro and fitness model Paloma Amatiste have been together since at least 2023. They announced their engagement on January 31, 2024. Alejandro proposed Paloma in a dreamlike moment at Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain.
Paloma, who was born in Rome and raised in Marbella, holds a degree in Fashion Styling & Product Management. She has experience working with top fashion brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Mango. She is currently serving as the Head of Product Development at a womenswear company.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who lasted till the second round in the 2025 French Open, is scheduled to face Chinese Taipei's Tseng Chun-hsin on Monday in the Lexus Eastbourne Open.