Eastbourne Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Fixture: Reilly Opelka vs (3) Jakub Mensik

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €756,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Reilly Opelka vs Jakub Mensik preview

In Picture: Reilly Opelka (Getty)

Reilly Opelka will look to continue his campaign at the Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025 when he takes on third seed Jakub Mensik in the second round. Opelka started the year strong, reaching the final in Brisbane, where he could not finish the final against Jiri Lehecka.

Trending

Overall, including Challenger matches, Opelka has won 22 of the 38 matches in the year. Opelka started his grass season with another strong performance at the Libema Open.

He lost against Mark Lajal in the qualifiers, but as a lucky loser, he won against the likes of Jesper De Jong, Nicolas Jarry, and Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals, where he lost 1-6, 4-6 against Zizou Bergs. At Eastbourne, he began his campaign with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (1) win against George Loffhagen in the first round.

Jakub Mensik has a 24-13 win/loss record in 2025, including challenger events. His breakthrough moment was winning the Miami Open, where he secured wins against the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut, Jack Draper, Tomas Machac, Arthur Fils, and Taylor Fritz to reach the final, where he won 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) against Novak Djokovic.

The grass season did not begin well for Mensik, as he had a second-round exit at the Queen's Club Championships. He won 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-1 against Cameron Norrie in the first round but lost 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 against Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round. At the Eastbourne Open, he received a bye in the first round.

Reilly Opelka vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Reilly Opelka vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Reilly Opelka +130 +1.5 (-210) Under 25.5 (-130) Jakub Mensik -165 -1.5 (+140) Over 25.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Reilly Opelka vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Opelka has yet to reach a final on grass courts in his career as of yet. In Doubles, he reached the final of the Queen's Club Championships in 2021 with John Peers.

However, the American player is a former Junior champion at Wimbledon, winning the title in 2015 with a win over Michael Ymer in the final. Mensik has started his professional career as a tennis player, with both his career finals coming on hard courts.

He has yet to show his mettle on grass, in both the main Tour and on the Challenger Tour. Both players are prolific servers, which will be significant on grass, making the occasional break of service very important. Given the current form, Mensik is the slight favorite to win the match.

Pick- Mensik to win in three sets

