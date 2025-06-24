Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz (1) vs Joao Fonseca

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Lexus Eastbourne Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Devonshire Park LTC, Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: €756,875

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Joao Fonseca preview

Taylor Fritz at the HSBC Championships - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz comes into Eastbourne with a 21–11 record this season. He started the year strong, helping the USA win the United Cup with four victories in singles. In Miami, he reached the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Jakub Mensik.

However, his clay season was uneven. The American posted a 3-4 record and exited the French Open in the first round, losing to Daniel Altmaier. On grass, Fritz found form in Stuttgart, where he claimed the title. His results remained unpredictable as he suffered an early loss at Queen's. The World No. 5 is still searching for consistency this season.

Joao Fonseca arrives in Eastbourne with a 13-9 record this year. He began 2025 in good form, winning the Canberra Challenger title before reaching the second round at the Australian Open via the qualifiers. He beat Andrey Rublev to mark his first Top 10 win in Melbourne.

Fonseca followed that up by claiming the Argentina Open at the ATP 250 level in Buenos Aires. Next, he won another Challenger in Phoenix. His clay season was quiet, with no major breakthroughs. On grass, he’s posted a 1-1 record so far.

Only 18 years old, Fonseca continues to develop. Facing Fritz represents his toughest test yet, but his upward trajectory and fearlessness hint at a potential upset.

Taylor Fritz vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head

Fritz and Fonseca's head-to-head record stands at 0-0 as the pair have never faced off on the ATP Tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Joao Fonseca odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -250



Joao Fonseca +190





(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

(The rest of the odds will be updated as soon as they are available)

Taylor Fritz vs Joao Fonseca prediction

Joao Fonseca at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Fritz kicked off his grass season in style at Stuttgart, claiming the title without dropping a set. He took down top players like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexander Zverev to lift the trophy. However, his form dipped quickly at Queen’s, where he fell in the first round to Corentin Moutet. At Eastbourne, Fritz received a bye in the first round.

Fonseca began his grass swing at Halle, where he lost in the opening round to Flavio Cobolli in three sets. He bounced back in Eastbourne with a gritty comeback win over Zizou Bergs, overcoming a tight first-set tiebreak to win 6-7(8), 6-0, 6-3. He now faces top-seeded Fritz in the second round.

Fritz’s powerful serve and recent title run on grass give him the edge. While Fonseca is promising, his inexperience on grass may show.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

