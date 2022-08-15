Eleana Yu wins USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championship

Eleana Yu, 17, won the USTA Billie Jean King Girls' 18s National Championships on Sunday, beating Valerie Glozman in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, in the final. The victory also earned Yu a berth in the US Open main draw later this month.

Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King was watching from the stands as both Yu and Glozman put up a fine display. King later took to Twitter to congratulate Yu on her win and also praised Golzman for her tremendous effort in the final.

"Congratulations to Eleana Yu (standing beside Rosie), the @USTAGirlsNatls 18s singles champion. She receives a wildcard into the #UsOpen. Congratulations also to finalist Valerie Glozman (beside me)," King wrote.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



Congratulations also to finalist Valerie Glozman (beside me). Congratulations to Eleana Yu (standing beside Rosie), the @USTAGirlsNatls 18s singles champion. She receives a wildcard into the #UsOpen Congratulations also to finalist Valerie Glozman (beside me). Congratulations to Eleana Yu (standing beside Rosie), the @USTAGirlsNatls 18s singles champion. She receives a wildcard into the #UsOpen. Congratulations also to finalist Valerie Glozman (beside me). https://t.co/U9tvTlSpPq

Alyssa Ahn, 15, took home the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 16s National Championship by defeating Christasha McNeil in the final.

"It would be a dream come true to play Serena Williams" - Eleana Yu

Eleana Yu expressed her desire to play the soon-to-be retiring Serena Williams. The former World No. 1 revealed her plans to retire after the US Open via and article in Vogue Magazine last week.

"I think it would be a dream come true to play one of the greatest of all time, especially when she is gonna retire so soon," Yu said in an interview after the final.

USTA BJK Girls Nationals @USTAGirlsNatls Congrats Elena Yu! Girls 18s singles National Champion. Congrats Elena Yu! Girls 18s singles National Champion. https://t.co/6gT6tNLZZ9

Shifting her focus to the match, Yu said it was a "mental battle," especially after her opponent saved four match points in the second set.

"It was a really close match and I feel like she [Valorie] worked pretty hard and it was just a mental battle today especially after the four match-points she saved it today, at the end of the day it was just a matter of who wanted it more," she said.

The teenager also said she wasn't affected by the surrounding noises and the crowd as she faced a similar situation during her semi-final match.

"Actually surprisingly not. I think that yesterday having the same conditions, the camera, the crowd, the commentator, I think it helped me to prep for today," Yu concluded.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala