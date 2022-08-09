"Sad, empty, expected it but it still hits hard; I can't imagine tennis without Serena, she was tennis" - Fans react to Serena Williams' retirement announcement

Serena Williams dropped a shocker on the tennis world today, announcing that she will be retiring from the sport in the coming days. While the 23-time Grand Slam champion did not reveal which tournament would be her last, she made it clear that it would happen within the end of the year.

The American is currently playing in the Canadian Open, where she has reached the second round. Amid all that, the former World No. 1's decision to hang up her racquet came via an exclusive on Vogue magazine, where she went into detail as to why she arrived at this particular decision.

In short, the 40-year-old declared that she was at a point in her life where her priorities had changed and that she wanted to focus on her family and personal ventures more. While Williams minced no words about how much she hated the idea of "retirement" - "evolution," as she chose to call it - she made it clear that she was ready for what was coming next without any semblance of doubt.

Understandably, tennis fans on social media could not believe this was really happening, despite knowing full well that the American's retirement was nothing more than an eventuality considering her advanced age.

One user on Twitter lamented that they were feeling "sad" and "empty" upon hearing the news, adding that it was going to be impossible to imagine tennis without the presence of the former World No. 1 anymore. However, they were glad that she was retiring on her own terms and hoped she would continue to be happy post-playing days as well.

"Sad. Feeling empty. Expected it, but it still hits hard. I can't imagine tennis without Serena Williams. She was tennis. The best player, the GOAT. I am glad she is ending her path in her own terms and I am happy she is happy, cause God, she deserves everything in this world and more," a fan wrote.

Another fan hailed the 40-year-old as a trailblazer for black women on the occasion of her retirement and the "greatest athlete" to have walked the planet. Like everyone else, they wished Serena Williams a happy retirement life.

"Serena Williams is the ultimate winner. The greatest athlete. What she has done for Black women in sport is undeniable. I don’t know tennis without her.Hope she relishes in all the joy and rest after the US Open."

Serena Williams still has a shot of equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles

Serena Williams is one short of Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles

With 23 Grand Slams to her name, Serena Williams is the player to have won the most Majors in the Open Era. However, she trails behind Margaret Court in the all-time race, with the Australian having won 24 Grand Slams in the Open and Amateur Era.

The 41-year-old has given herself one last shot to go level with Court, a shot that she will have at the US Open at the end of the month. Unseeded in the tournament, the American will have a harder route than most, but she will have enough motivation in the back of her mind to go all the way at Flushing Meadows.

Before that, the former World No. 1 will try to get as much match practice under her belt as possible, hoping to make deep runs at the Canadian Open this week and in Cincinnati next week.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan