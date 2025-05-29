Elena Rybakina ex-coach controversy, Carlos Alcaraz's haircut & more: 5 talking points from French Open Day 4

The tennis extravaganza has moved to the 2025 French Open in Paris, where the top players on tour are in action. The first four days of the event have kept the Parisian crowd on the edge of their seats. While Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round, Marta Kostyuk and Karolina Muchova failed to get off the mark this year.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton meant business in the first two rounds. The duo could face each other in the fourth round if they continue to win.

While the tennis at the French Open has been exciting, the event has also been marked by some highlight events. From scheduling complaints to players breaking the code of conduct, let's look at the interesting talking points on Day Four in Paris:

#1. Elena Rybakna gets hunted down with questions about training with her suspended coach

Rybakina during a press conference on tour - Day Two - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina's coach, Stefano Vukov, has been banned by the WTA for one year due to a potential breach of the code of conduct.

Despite being disallowed to travel with Rybakina on tour, the duo often trains together at private clubs. The Kazakh was asked about training with Vukov at the French Open, to which she replied:

"No, we usually practice together between tournaments, not during them."

While Rybakina kept her calm during the controversial question, fans came to her aid and lashed out at the journalists for creating unnecessary problems.

"STOP asking Elena about Vukov what kind of questions are these?? And it’s always in Paris. F**k those rats, why don’t they ask about something else? MOVE ON," one fan wrote.

Another fan said:

"Poor girl she clearly looked uncomfortable, listen I know it's a bad thing they still are in contact but atp just leave her alone and stop pressuring her with this stuff omg when will they learn???," commented another.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz gets a fresh haircut mid-tournament, reveals the reason for the look change

Alcaraz celebrates his win at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at the French Open this year. He started his campaign with a solid win against Giulio Zeppieri and brushed aside Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

The Spaniard donned a fresh trim in his match against Marozsan. When questioned about the same, he insisted that he looked shabby earlier and needed a sophisticated look. The top seed credited his barber, Victor Martinez, for the change and invited him to his matches at the French Open.

“He’s free. I’m lucky he could come here to Paris, watch a few of my matches. I just told him he has to bring the materials to cut my hair that I need. I think everyone saw my hair, my beard... I had to do something about it," he said.

"Probably people aren’t used to seeing me getting a haircut between the matches. I think that’s why people were a bit surprised. But I think that’s something normal,” he added.

The second seed will take on Damir Dzumhur in the next round. He has never faced the Bosnian in the past.

#3. Emma Raducanu exits the French Open R2 for the second time in her career

Raducanu at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu continued her ordinary start to the season in Paris. Just when the Brit was starting to build momentum in Miami, she missed important events such as the Madrid Open and the French Open.

Raducanu began her campaign this year with a resilient win over Wang Xinyu. She then locked horns with defending champion Iga Swiatek and fell to the Pole in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

The 21-year-old will be desperate to find consistency and make a strong start during the grasscourt swing. She is expected to participate in the Queens Club Championships next on tour.

#4. Victoria Mboko registers a statement win against Eva Lys, sets up a 3R clash against Zheng Qinwen

Mboko at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Victoria Mboko has been the stand-out performer at the French Open so far. She entered the main draw in Paris via the qualifiers and defeated Lulu Sun in the first round. She then eliminated in-form German Eva Lys in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

The Canadian is making her first appearance at the French Open this year. She is through to the third round of a WTA event for the first time in her career.

#5. Fans call for Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, and others to take over Gael Monfils’ primetime night slot on Day Five

Monfils at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

The French Open scheduling controversy has been a huge talking point this year as well. Fans were again disappointed not to witness their favorite players during the evening prime-time slots in Paris.

With Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova and more not being considered, local hero Gael Monfils received the evening slot for the second time in a row this year. Here's what fans had to say about the debate.

"Strange that they put Monfils on at night - second time in a row and he may have been injured. Zverev and Fonseca outside the top two," the fan insisted (translated from Portuguese).

Another user said:

"Coco Gauff is literally the biggest WTA player on that side and they have Pegula and Keys on Chartier over her," one fan asserted on X.

One fan spoke about the subtle discrimination against Krejcikova. Despite the Czech being a former champion in Paris, she was made to compete on the show courts.

"They do barbie k sooo dirty with these court assignments lol. She’s literally a FO winner and reigning wimby champ and she can’t get a show court?" the fan wrote.

One user didn't shy away from lashing out at the organizers.

F*******CK THE SCHEDULERS," one more fan w rote

As per the final schedule, Gael Mofils will take on Jack Draper on the feature court Philippe-Chatrier. This will be the second meeting between the duo, with Draper earning the bragging rights in the past (2022 Canada Open).

