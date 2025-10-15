Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska
Date: October 16, 2025
Tournament: AUX Ningbo Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska preview
Third seed Elena Rybakina will take on Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the Ningbo Open 2025.
Rybakina produced some consistent results during the early hardcourt swing, reaching the semifinals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. She also made the last eight in Doha, as well as the fourth round of the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open. A title in Strasbourg and a fourth-round finish at the French Open were the highlights of her clay swing.
A third-round exit from Wimbledon, her earliest at the venue, wrapped up Rybakina's grass swing. Following back-to-back semifinals at the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, she reached the fourth round of the US Open for the first time. She lost in the third round of the China Open and went down to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open. As one of the top four seeds in Ningbo, she received a first-round bye.
Yastremska was up against Victoria Mboko in the first round of the Ningbo Open. The Ukrainian went from having a break advantage to trailing by a break in the first set. However, she then swept four games on the trot to claim the set. She overcame a 5-2 deficit in the second set to force a tie-break, in which she came out on top for a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win.
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head
Rybakina leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous meeting at the Canadian Open 2025 in three sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska prediction
Despite winning only one title this year, that too at the WTA 500 level, Rybakina has tallied a career-best 48 wins in a single season for the first time. A deep run at the Ningbo Open is a must for her, or else she will miss out on qualifying for the WTA Finals.
Rybakina will be relieved to face an opponent she has always beaten in the past in her opener here. Both of her matches against Yastremska took place this year. She won in straight sets at the Australian Open but staged a comeback to sneak past her at the Canadian Open.
While Yastremska managed to get by Mboko in her opener here, she will need to clean up her act going forward. She threw in nine double faults and dropped her serve five times. She's capable of matching Rybakina in terms of raw firepower, although she's not as consistent when it comes to shotmaking. That proved to be the decisive factor in their previous matches, and could prove to be the determining factor this time as well.
Pick: Elena Rybakina to win in straight sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Dayana Yastremska betting tips
Tip 1: Elena Rybakina to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.