Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025 Final

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (4) Ekaterina Alexandrova

Date: October 19, 2025

Tournament: 2025 AUX Ningbo Open

Round: Final

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoors)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Rybakina at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Rybakina and Alexandrova are set to clash in the final of the 2025 Ningbo Open, promising a battle between two of the season’s most consistent performers.

Rybakina, ranked World No. 9, holds a 47-19 record this year. After a 2024 season plagued by illness and injuries, she has returned to full form, playing regularly and making deep runs across surfaces, highlighted by her clay-court title in Strasbourg.

Alexandrova, ranked World No. 10, has also enjoyed a strong season with a 43-22 record. The Russian started the year with a title at the WTA 500 event in Linz and has followed it with several quarterfinal and semifinal runs. With both chasing their second title of the year, fans can expect a high-quality, hard-hitting final in Ningbo.

Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Rybakina and Alexandrova will be facing off for the fifth time on tour when they take each other on in the Ningbo Open final. Alexandrova leads their head-to-head 3-1.

They played each other three times in 2020, with Alexandrova winning twice in straight sets on hardcourts before the Kazakh also won similarly on clay. Their most recent clash came in Adelaide in 2024, which the Russian won 6-3, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Ekaterina Alexandrova

(Odds will be updated when available)

Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Alexandrova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Rybakina’s power and rhythm seem to have returned just in time for the Ningbo final. Though her form since the US Open has been mixed at 3-2, she has found her groove this week with solid wins over Dayana Yastremska, Ajla Tomljanovic, and second seed Jasmine Paolini.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, meanwhile, has enjoyed a similarly strong run, winning five of her last eight matches and defeating McCartney Kessler and seventh seed Diana Shnaider en route to the final.

Both are striking the ball well, but Rybakina’s heavier serve and composure in pressure moments should tilt the match her way. Expect a tight encounter.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova betting tips

Tip 1: Rybakina to win 2-1 in sets.

Tip 2: Alexandrova to win over 8.5 games

Tip 3: Total games over 22.5

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More