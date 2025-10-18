Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025 Final

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (4) Ekaterina Alexandrova
Date: October 19, 2025
Tournament: 2025 AUX Ningbo Open
Round: Final
Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard (Outdoors)
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview
Rybakina and Alexandrova are set to clash in the final of the 2025 Ningbo Open, promising a battle between two of the season’s most consistent performers.
Rybakina, ranked World No. 9, holds a 47-19 record this year. After a 2024 season plagued by illness and injuries, she has returned to full form, playing regularly and making deep runs across surfaces, highlighted by her clay-court title in Strasbourg.
Alexandrova, ranked World No. 10, has also enjoyed a strong season with a 43-22 record. The Russian started the year with a title at the WTA 500 event in Linz and has followed it with several quarterfinal and semifinal runs. With both chasing their second title of the year, fans can expect a high-quality, hard-hitting final in Ningbo.
Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head
Rybakina and Alexandrova will be facing off for the fifth time on tour when they take each other on in the Ningbo Open final. Alexandrova leads their head-to-head 3-1.
They played each other three times in 2020, with Alexandrova winning twice in straight sets on hardcourts before the Kazakh also won similarly on clay. Their most recent clash came in Adelaide in 2024, which the Russian won 6-3, 6-3.
Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds
(Odds will be updated when available)
Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction
Rybakina’s power and rhythm seem to have returned just in time for the Ningbo final. Though her form since the US Open has been mixed at 3-2, she has found her groove this week with solid wins over Dayana Yastremska, Ajla Tomljanovic, and second seed Jasmine Paolini.
Ekaterina Alexandrova, meanwhile, has enjoyed a similarly strong run, winning five of her last eight matches and defeating McCartney Kessler and seventh seed Diana Shnaider en route to the final.
Both are striking the ball well, but Rybakina’s heavier serve and composure in pressure moments should tilt the match her way. Expect a tight encounter.
Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.
Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova betting tips
Tip 1: Rybakina to win 2-1 in sets.
Tip 2: Alexandrova to win over 8.5 games
Tip 3: Total games over 22.5