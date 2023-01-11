Elina Svitolina set to return after childbirth, signs new deal with agency that also represents Dominic Thiem and Daria Kasatkina

Elina Svitolina is expected to make her return to the tour sooner rather than later, with a comeback at some stage in the 2023 season certainly on the cards. The Ukrainian tennis superstar recently signed with a new athlete management firm and hinted at making her comeback this season as part of the announcement.

Going forward, Svitolina will be represented by Kosmos Management, a boutique athlete representation agency that also has Dominic Thiem and Daria Kasatkina on its clientele.

Svitolina expressed her excitement at the most recent development in her career through a joint announcement with Kosmos Management, which stated that Svitolina has begun a new journey in her tennis career as a mother and is aiming for a comeback in 2023.

"Elina, who has won 16 WTA singles titles, will be working with John Morris as she looks to make her return to tennis in 2023 after having given birth to her first child last year," the statement read.

Elina Svitolina and her husband, French tennis superstar Gael Monfils, became parents to daughter Skaï Monfils in October 2022.

Further reacting to signing a new deal with Kosmos Management, the former Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist said that she is experiencing "an exciting time" in her life.

"I am really happy to sign with Kosmos Management and work with the team. This is an exciting team in my life and I look forward to exploring different business opportunities with John, Galo, and the team. I can't wait to start," Svitolina said.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils return to practice court ahead of expected comeback

Gael Monfils watches Elina Svitolina play at the 2022 Adelaide International 2.

Star tennis couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are back on the practice courts, practicing together for the first time in a while. Shortly before Christmas, Svitolina shared a picture from a training session with her husband, suggesting that they were celebrating "date night" by training together.

Along with Svitolina, Monfils is also gearing up for a comeback to the tour after missing major parts of the 2022 season. While Svitolina has not played since March 2022 owing to pregnancy and childbirth, Monfils played only 21 singles matches on tour all season and last competed in the Canadian Open in early August.

Monfils is currently ranked no. 83 in the ATP rankings, dropping outside the Top-60 for the first time since 2013. Meanwhile, Svitolina has fallen outside the Top-230 in the WTA rankings.

