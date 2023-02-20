Emma Raducanu dazzles in red-and-black outfit at British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. party

Emma Raducanu was spotted in a stunning red-and-black dress at British Vogue's annual Fashion & Film party in partnership with Tiffany & Co., held in London.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards were held in London on 19 February 2023. That was followed by the highly anticipated British Vogue's annual Fashion & Film Party in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

The stars descended on to Annabel's, a prestigious private club in London, for the bash hosted by British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful and his co-hosts, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jourdan Dunn. It was a night to remember for many, with the crème de la crème of film, fashion and sports coming together to celebrate in style.

Emma Raducanu looked the part at the party, radiating an air of sophistication and style. She commanded attention with her dazzling ensemble, captivating the crowd with her presence.

The 2023 British Vogue and Tiffany Co. party is a highlight of the fashion social calendar, as it showcases some of the biggest names in fashion and lifestyle. Over 500 guests from all over the world were invited to attend this high-profile soiree.

The party was a celebration of fashion, music and lifestyle, bringing together the best of the country's glamor world for a night of luxurious entertainment.

Emma Raducanu recently received her MBE honor from the King

Emma Raducanu receives her MBE honor at Windsor Castle.

For her remarkable accomplishments in tennis, Emma Raducanu was recently made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), a prestigious honor in the United Kingdom.

The 20-year old was named in the 2022 New Year Honors List for her remarkable achievements in tennis, having won the US Open as a qualifier the previous year.

"It's been great to receive my honour today from His Majesty the King -- I feel extremely grateful," Raducanu said after receiving the award.

Last November, the 2021 US Open champion was presented with the award by King Charles III at Windsor Castle during the Investiture Ceremony.

Emma Raducanu donned a stunning Dior black lace dress from the Maria Grazia Chiuri collection for the occasion, and accessorized the dress with a chic black hat. She had previously unveiled "The Fabulous World of Dior" at Harrods in London last November, providing a captivating glimpse into the iconic fashion house's world of luxury.

