Emma Raducanu hits red carpet at world premiere of new James Bond film

Emma Raducanu graced the world premiere of Daniel Craig's upcoming film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday. After making fashion statements at the Met Gala and London Fashion Week, the 2021 US Open champion once again dazzled on the red carpet during the high-profile event.

The film marks the 25th installment in the James Bond series, which started back in 1962 with Dr. No. British actor Daniel Craig has played the role of James Bond in the last four films of the series, and "No Time To Die" will feature him for the final time as the famous MI6 agent.

During the premiere, Raducanu found herself in distinguished company. She was joined by singer Billie Eilish, Academy award winner Rami Malek and members of the British Royalty, namely William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Raducanu, 18, looked ethereal in a one-shouldered silver gown designed by renowned French fashion house Dior. She also flaunted jewellery from Tiffany & Co, an American luxury retail company she recently joined hands with.

Emma Raducanu receives wildcard for Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu recently attended "The Homecoming" event organised by the LTA

The BNP Paribas Open has handed Emma Raducanu a wildcard into the WTA 1000 event, which is scheduled to take place from October 6.

The teenager was initially in the qualifying draw for the event in Indian Wells, USA because the tournament had released its entry list well before the US Open, when Raducanu was still ranked No. 150 in the world. Her triumph at the New York Major has catapulted to a career-high ranking of No. 22 in the world.

The Brit has also confirmed her participation at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Russia, which is slated to commence on October 18. She will then travel to Cluj, Romania the following week for the inaugural Transylvania Open. Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, should receive a warm welcome in the city.

The Brit has a mediocre record in Tour-level tournaments. She has failed to win a single main draw match in any event barring the Grand Slams. With a number of tournaments lined up over the next few weeks, Raducanu will be hoping to improve her record and continue her rapid ascent in the women's game.

