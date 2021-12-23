Emma Raducanu leaves behind Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, gains the most Instagram followers in 2021

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Emma Raducanu dominated the tennis landscape in 2021. The 19-year-old gained more Instagram followers than any other tennis player this year, making an estimated growth of 22267.65%!

Digital Growth Agency Love UX recently released data for celebrities who gained the maximum number of Instagram followers. According to the agency, Raducanu gained a total of 2.1 million new followers in 2021.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo 18-year old Emma Raducanu wins the 2021 US Open. She is the first women's or men's qualifier to win a major title in the Open Era (since 1968).



The British teenager shot into the limelight following her phenomenal run at the 2021 US Open, becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era.

In terms of the total number of followers gained, Raducanu sits in fourth place amongst all female athletes.

Emma Raducanu at a tennis event

Interestingly, nearly all of Raducanu's 2.1 million followers on Instagram have been added this year alone.

Rafael Nadal at the Monte Carlo Masters

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal also gained 2.1 million Instagram followers, making him the top-ranked male tennis player on the list. Despite falling just short of Raducanu, the Spaniard currently has 12.5 million followers on Instagram, which is more than both of his arch-rivals, Novak Djokovic (9.6 million) and Roger Federer (8.8 million).

Despite gaining 2 million followers, Emma Raducanu is way behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

According to Love UX, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed all other players when it comes to popularity on Instagram. The Manchester United forward added another 124 million users this year, taking his current count to a whopping 379 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Norwich City

However, his arch-rival and 7-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, is not far behind. The Argentine legend gained 113.5 million followers in 2021 and currently has 292 million followers on Instagram.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint Germain

Even though her numbers pale in comparison to Ronaldo and Messi, this doesn't take away from the exceptional polularity Emma Raducanu has gained this year.

To cap off her incredible season, the Brit was recently named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Raducanu is the first tennis player since Andy Murray in 2016 to win the prestigious award.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



A recap of



Watch on Emma Raducanu was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.A recap of #SPOTY Watch on @BBCiPlayer Emma Raducanu was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2021.A recap of #SPOTY 👇Watch on @BBCiPlayer.

