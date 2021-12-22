Emma Raducanu unveiled as new global ambassador for British Airways

Emma Raducanu is the new global ambassador of British Airways, as confirmed by the flag carrier of the United Kingdom on Sunday. As part of the deal, Raducanu will travel to all her tournaments and training sessions on British Airways flights.

The Brit herself posted an update on her Instagram handle about the news, claiming she was "thrilled" with her new role.

Emma Raducanu burst into the limelight with her phenomenal exploits at the US Open earlier this year. The 19-year-old created history by becoming the first qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam title, and she did that without dropping a single set.

Raducanu is also the first female British player to lift a Major trophy since 1977.

In the wake of her incredible run in New York, Emma Raducanu has become a veritable star - and particularly so in Great Britain. Her partnership with British Airways is just the latest in a long line of new endorsement deals.

In the official announcement, British Airways' Director of Brand and Customer Experience Tom Stevens declared that his organization was very "excited" to work with Emma Raducanu. He also hailed the teenager for her exceptional performance at the US Open, before claiming that sport has the power to "inspire" and "unite" people.

"As we look ahead to the world opening up again, we’re excited to be supporting the very best of British talent, Emma Raducanu," Stevens said.

"We couldn’t have been prouder as a nation than when Emma won the US Open," he added. "Sport has the power to inspire and unite people all across the globe, so we are delighted to be supporting Emma as she represents Britain and takes on the world."

British Airways is currently the second-largest UK-based airline company. It merged with Iberia in 2011, resulting in the formation of International Airlines Group (IAG) - the third-largest airline group in the world today.

Emma Raducanu also wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Emma Raducanu was also honored with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday, for her heroics at the US Open 2021. The 19-year-old is just the third WTA player to receive this award in the 67-year history of its existence.

Emma Raducanu is also the first tennis player to be given this honor since Andy Murray in 2016. Murray has won the award thrice in his career.

Since Raducanu tested positive for COVID-19 right before the Mubadala Tennis Championships 2021, she couldn't collect the award in person. But she attended the event virtually, and stated that she was "really happy" to have joined the amazing list of winners.

"I'm really happy with this," Raducanu said. "I've watched Sports Personality of the Year growing up and I'm really humbled to join the amazing past winners. Thank you so much to all the voters and the fans for all the support I've received. This past year has been absolutely insane."

Emma Raducanu is currently under quarantine, but she would have her sights firmly set on participating in the 2022 Australian Open.

