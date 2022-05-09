Emma Raducanu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Italian Open 2022

Emma Raducanu will commence her 2022 Italian Open campaign in a highly anticipated first-round clash against 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu on Tuesday.

Raducanu started her clay season on a strong note by reaching the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. It was her first WTA tournament on clay. At the Madrid Open, she defeated Tereza Martincova in the first round and followed it up with a win over Marta Kostyuk. She lost to Anhelina Kalinina in the third round.

Raducanu has performed rather well during her first clay season on the WTA tour. The teenager will now be making her debut at the Italian Open.

Where is Emma Raducanu playing?

Raducanu is currently competing at the Italian Open, a WTA 1000 tournament. It's one of the final events to be held in the lead-up to the French Open. It's one of the oldest and most prestigious events on the calendar.

Former winners include Grand Slam champions Venus and Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Simona Halep and Maria Sharapova, among others. Chris Evert holds the record for most titles here, having won the tournament five times, while reaching an additional two finals as well.

Who is Emma Raducanu playing against?

Bianca Andreescu at the 2019 US Open.

Raducanu will take on fellow US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. The Canadian returned to the tour in April after being on the sidelines for six months. Her comeback tournament was the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where she lost in the second round.

Bianca @Bandreescu_ 🏼



It was so nice to play in Madrid for the first time!! Can’t wait to come back.



Another week, another opportunityIt was so nice to play in Madrid for the first time!! Can’t wait to come back. Another week, another opportunity🙏🏼 It was so nice to play in Madrid for the first time!! Can’t wait to come back. 🇮🇹🔜 https://t.co/jhbakCkBrR

At the Madrid Open, Andreescu defeated Americans Alison Riske and Danielle Collins before losing to eventual finalist Jessica Pegula in the third round. The 21 year old led 5-3 in the first set, but eventually lost the match 7-5, 6-1.

Like Raducanu, Andreescu is also making her debut at the Italian Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Bianca Andreescu match schedule

The first-round match between Raducanu and Andreescu is the fourth one scheduled at the Grand Stand Arena. The match is expected to start at approximately 5 pm local time on Tuesday.

Match timing: 5:00 pm local time / 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:30 pm IST.

Date: 10 May 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Bianca Andreescu streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN & TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

Edited by Aditya Singh