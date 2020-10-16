Herwig Straka, the Tournament Director of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, said that convincing Novak Djokovic to sign up for the Vienna event was not a difficult job. However, the World No.1 did request for a few specific arrangements to be made at the event.

"It wasn't a financial issue with Novak Djokovic. The agreement was there quickly, Novak just wanted to play," Straka told Der Standard. "This would also be the case with Rafael Nadal if he wanted to play. Djokovic doesn't come until the end of the week and has some other requirements. So that he can perform perfectly, he has an environment around him, from food to fitness, things that we have to meet, but that's okay."

Novak Djokovic will skip the Paris Masters this year as he hopes to gain some additional ranking points by playing in Vienna. Under the new ATP ranking rules for the current period till March 2021, a player's result from this year or the previous year, at a specific event, will count towards their ranking points.

Novak Djokovic has decided not to compete in this year's Rolex Paris Masters which he won last year.

Novak Djokovic will not lose any ranking points he gained from winning the Paris title last year. This helped his decision to play for the Vienna event as he aims to end the season as World No. 1. If all goes well he could break Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks at No. 1.

"That (the ranking points) was always my speculation, thank God it worked. He can make 500 free points, so he will definitely be fully motivated."

Finishing the season as World No. 1 is my goal, and it's mostly up to me: Novak Djokovic https://t.co/jgmd7dCiO3 — Sportskeeda Tennis (@SK__Tennis) October 15, 2020

Dominic Thiem with the 2020 US Open trophy

Straka added that he spoke to French Open winner Rafael Nadal about playing in Vienna but doesn't think the Spaniard will make the trip. Nadal had beaten Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros. Straka says defending the title will be an enormous challenge for Dominic Thiem with 7 of the Top 10 players, including Novak Djokovic playing.

Advertisement

"I spoke to Rafael Nadal once this week and I don't think he will come."

"Well, he has recovered and is slowly starting to play tennis again. He will now start full tennis training at the weekend," says Straka. "Dominic will train there (on the new hard court in Traiskirchen, where the same surface has been laid) and go to the bubble on Friday at the earliest."

Vienna entry list + Novak Djokovic (wild card) pic.twitter.com/UCf8jwm1x3 — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) October 12, 2020

"It doesn't exist anywhere. Even the smallest 1000 tournament is the smallest in Paris with a 48 player draw. In this respect, defending the title is an enormous challenge"

The ATP event in Vienna, which is a 32-player field is scheduled to begin on the 24th of October 2020.