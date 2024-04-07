Estoril Open 2024 final: Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez

Date: Sunday, April 7

Match Timing: Not before 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am ET, 1:30 pm GMT, 7 pm IST

Tournament: Estoril Open 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Clube de Ténis do Estoril, Cascais, Portugal

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: €579,320

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Miami Open

Second seed Hubert Hurkacz is set to lock horns with Pedro Martinez in the 2024 Estoril Open final on Sunday, April 7..

Hurkacz kicked off his campaign in Estoril with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win against Jan Choinski in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. He then overcame Spanish youngster Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the second round, winning the match 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Drawn against clay-court specialist Cristian Garín in the quarterfinals, the Pole was put to the test but eventually came out on top 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a grueling three-set affair.

Pedro Martinez's campaign, meanwhile, began with a 6-4, 6-2 win against Daniel Altmaier in the first round. He battled past compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in the following round, registering a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Up against French veteran Richard Gasquet in the last eight, the Spaniard brought an end to the Frenchman's week in Estoril, claiming a 6-4, 6-4 win. Next up wastop seed and defending champion Casper Ruud and Martinez shocked everyone in attendance by sealing a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz and Pedro Martinez have faced one another twice previously, with the Pole leading 2-0 in head-to-head. Their last encounter came in the first round of Australian Open 2023, with Hurkacz winning 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Hubert Hurkacz -225 +1.5 (+125) Over 23.5 (-105) Pedro Martinez +170 -1.5 (-175) Under 23.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Pedro Martinez at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Getty Images

Hurkacz heads into the Estoril Open final as the slight favorite given his current form and big-match experience.

The Pole has had a decent start to 2024, with 18 wins out of 26 matches and an Australian Open quarterfinal appearance under his belt. Into his first final of the year, Hurkacz looks in prime position to lift his first title since the Shanghai Masters which he won last year against Andrey Rublev.

The Pole has looked solid all week despite his taxing three-setter in the semi-finals. He will look to close out the week with a win.

Martinez too has had a great week in Estoril, having racked up some impressive wins against the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut, Richard Gasquet, and defending champion Casper Ruud. He's displayed incredible skill on both wings throughout the week and has remained solid on serve.

The Spaniard will need to serve well and outmuscle his opponent from the baseline should he stand a chance to lift his second ATP tour title.

While Hurkacz walks into the encounter the favorite, there is no discounting another upset from Martinez.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

