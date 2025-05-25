Everything Rafael Nadal said in his final French Open tribute speech: From missing his grandparents to emotional message to Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray

Rafael Nadal was full of gratitude as he received a heartfelt tribute at the 2025 French Open. The celebration of the tournament's most glorious winner was done by the French Tennis Federation, bringing together the people in his life who had made his journey on the tennis court memorable, and honored him with a plaque of his step embedded on the prestigious Court Philippe Chatrier.

Ad

The Spaniard, who won the tournament 14 times, took the opportunity to thank these people and bid adieu to the grand stage of the Paris Slam, one last time.

Here is what all Nadal said in his speech:

"I don't know where to start after playing here for 20 years, winning, losing, and always being moved. (trans. from French) This moment on the most important court of my career. It's been an incredible story," he said to the French crowd.

Ad

Trending

"Gratitude to Gilles, Amelie, and the entire Roland Garros team for giving me the opportunity to have this farewell from, without a doubt, the most important tennis court of my career," he continued.

Reminiscing about his first memory on the court, he said:

"It's been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk due to my foot injury. But that year, I climbed to the top of the court on crutches and looked at it from up there. I dreamed of coming back the following year to compete. In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time. I was 18 years old, and my first major experience was the match that I played against my childhood friend and rival, Richard Gasquet."

Ad

Nadal's long list of Thank Yous continued as he said:

"I can't name everyone, but I do want to give a special thanks to former French Federation tennis presidents—Christian, Jan, Bernard, and now Gilles, and to people you may not know but who have supported me in every way from behind the scenes. Pot, Sophie, Amal, Orel, Gilbert, and many more—each of them has shown me such kindness and affection that I simply don't have the words to thank you enough for everything you've done for me."

Ad

He further reminisced about his past rivalries that made his journey memorable and helped him exceed his expectations, in terms of mental and physical strength.

"I've experienced everything over these 20 years. I've had incredible rivals like Andy, Novak, and of course Roger—along with many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly, nothing would have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day. Roland Garros is unique, not only because it's a fundamental part of tennis history, but also because of all the people who work tirelessly, always with a smile, to make this tournament what it is- unique."

Ad

Nadal shifted to speaking in Spanish to address people who have closely followed his journey and supported him.

"There are so many people who wanted to join me here today. I'll start by thanking my lifelong friends, who have always provided invaluable support. To the sponsors, who have become my friends, thank you for having trusted me over the years, especially during difficult times," he continued.

Ad

"To all the coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists who have been with me, to my lifelong team, my second family. Gemma, Nuria, Tuts, Gustavo, Benito, Carlos... I can only say thank you for everything."

"To my family. Uncles, godmother, and godfather, who have taken care of me since I was little. You know how important you are in my life. I can never thank you enough. To my grandmothers, who are here at 92 and 94. To my grandparents, whom I miss so much."

Ad

He fought back tears as he thanked his uncle and cheerleader for life, Toni Nadal.

"Toni, you're the reason I'm here. Training, talking, training, pushing myself to the limit... It hasn't always been easy, but it's been worth it. We're not big on expressing our feelings, but my gratitude for you is endless."

Nadal chuckled as he thanked his wife, Maria for being there by his side.

Ad

"I've lost a piece of paper I had prepared, but it's easy to fix. Mery—his wife—you're my best life partner. We couldn't have imagined in 2005 that we'd be here 20 years later as a family. I hope to make you as happy as you've made me," he said.

"Dad, Mom, Maribel, thank you for treating me like a son and brother and not just a successful tennis player, and for the values you instilled. I can never repay you for everything you've done for me. I love you. And thank you to France and Paris. Here I have felt appreciated and felt emotions I could never have imagined."

Ad

He ended his speech, gathering all his emotions to say:

"You gave me a statue at Roland Garros. You made me feel like a Frenchman. I won't be able to play against you again, but my heart and memories will always be linked to this place. Thank you."

Rafael Nadal's greatest rivals were present to honor him at the tribute ceremony.

Ad

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray present at Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute

Rafael Nadal with his contemporaries at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Notable faces from the world of tennis were all gathered to show their love for Rafael Nadal as the tennis star graced Court Philippe-Chatrier to bid the Spaniard farewell.

Ad

Along with the rest of the Big 4: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray; Carlos Alcaraz, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and others were spotted on the stand.

The tournament presented Nadal with many emotional snippets from his journey, along with a plaque and a memento with the word 'Legend' engraved on it in bold, to honor the 'King of Clay.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here