Explained: How Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev can replace Novak Djokovic atop ATP rankings after 2022 French Open

Novak Djokovic's title defense at the 2022 French Open came to an end at the hands of his old rival Rafael Nadal, who handed him a four-set loss in the quarterfinals.

The Serb's exit from Paris will result in him relinquishing his grip from the World No. 1 ranking. Either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev could ascend to the top of the rankings, depending upon the latter's results.

Djokovic has amassed a total of 372 weeks as the World No. 1 since clinching the top ranking for the first time in 2011. He's within touching distance of Steffi Graf's all-time record of 377 weeks as the top-ranked player, needing just five weeks to tie it and six to surpass it.

Djokovic needed to successfully defend his French Open title to continue his reign at the top of the rankings. Medvedev also needed to do the same to displace the Serb, but lost in the fourth round. However, the Russian remains in contention to take the top spot.

It will ultimately come down to Zverev, who's in the semifinals of the French Open. Depending on his results, there could be a new World No. 1 by the conclusion of Roland Garros.

Here's a look at all the scenarios leading to one of the two rising to the top of the rankings:

Alexander Zverev could replace Novak Djokovic as World No. 1 by winning French Open

Zverev needs two more victories to accomplish two of his most cherished goals - winning a Grand Slam title and becoming the World No. 1 - in one go. However, it's easier said than done, as first he'll have to defeat Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open.

With a 110-3 win loss record in Paris, Nadal is a Goliath that only two people have managed to slay so far. Djokovic bested the Spaniard twice in 2015 and 2021, while Robin Soderling was the first to defeat him way back in 2009.

Zverev has demonstrated his credentials as a fighter at the French Open. He saved a match point in his second-round win over Sebastian Baez. The German then defeated the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, marking his first victory over a top 10 player at a Grand Slam.

Winning the French Open would make Zverev the new ATP World No. 1 when the rankings are released on June 6. A loss in the final would still propel him to a new career-high ranking of World No. 2. A semifinal defeat will keep him steady as the World No. 3 in next week's rankings, but he'll move up a spot the following week.

Should Zverev fail to win the title, Djokovic will remain at the top of the rankings next week, but will be replaced when the rankings are updated on June 13.

Daniil Medvedev will be back as World No. 1 on June 13 if Zverev fails to win French Open

Daniil Medvedev ascended to the top of the rankings for the first time in February earlier this year but his reign lasted a mere three weeks. He had a few opportunities to reclaim the position, but early losses in subsequent tournaments and an injury lay-off prevented him from doing so.

Medvedev needed to win the French Open to usurp the World No. 1 ranking at the conclusion of the tournament. However, with his fourth-round loss to Marin Cilic, the matter is out of his hands now.

Zverev winning the tournament would block Medvedev from rising to the top. However, a loss for the German will ensure that the Russian will claim the top ranking down the line.

If Zverev loses in the final or the semifinals, Djokovic will remain as the World no. 1 for the week of June 6. Medvedev will then reclaim the top ranking from the Serb on June 13, once the points from last year's French Open finally drop off.

With no ranking points being awarded for Wimbledon this year, it'll be difficult for Djokovic to get back on top after this. But the Serb has defied the odds multiple times previously and is likely to do so once again later in the year.

