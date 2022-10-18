Explained:  How Iga Swiatek became the center of controversy despite winning San Diego Open

Iga Swiatek, who had an incredible season, defeated Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to clinch the San Diego Open title on Sunday. The triumph in San Diego was Swiatek's eighth title win of 2022, including two Grand Slam victories - the French Open and the US Open.

The Pole, who has a staggering 64-8 win-loss record this year, has delighted the tennis fraternity with her on-court dominance as well as her humanitarian work that earned her a nomination for a UN award.

Swiatek's popularity, however, failed to save her from the wrath of tennis fans when she appeared to distract her opponent during the course of an incredible rally that finally went Vekic's way.

Vansh @vanshv2k She needs to stop doing this. Totally unnecessary….. She needs to stop doing this. Totally unnecessary….. https://t.co/LmmX7kLTgn

The Croatian was leading 3-2 with a break point at 15-40 in the second set, with both players positioned near the baseline when a net cord caused the ball to balloon up and drop near the net, forcing Swiatek to cover a lot of ground in order to reach the ball.

The World No. 1 did so, but even as the crowd cheered her on, she raised both her hands immediately after sending off a smart return. Vekic remained unfazed and subsequently unleashed a forehand winner that brought a section of the crowd to their feet.

Swiatek went on to win the match, and while the reasons for her actions remain unclear, she did apologize to Vekic on social media.

"This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy)week and this unique vibe. I love it here. And congrats Donna Vekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net," she tweeted.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek ‍♀️This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy ) week and this unique vibe. I love it here.

And congrats ‍♀️This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy) week and this unique vibe. I love it here.And congrats @DonnaVekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net. 🏄‍♀️This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy😥) week and this unique vibe. I love it here. And congrats @DonnaVekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net. https://t.co/SLwGiVM4zr

Fans, however, refused to accept the apology, reminding Swiatek that she has indulged in similar acts in the past as well.

"Hahahaha you've been waving your hands at the net to distract people all year. Don't act like this is the ONLY match you did it in. You have a lot of other players to apologize to," a fan said.

Steve Bishop @stevenbishop414 @iga_swiatek @DonnaVekic @GrupaPZU @XiaomiPL @WTA @ASICSTennis @tecnifibre Hahahaha you've been waving your hands at the net to distract people all year. Don't act like this is the ONLY match you did it in. You have a lot of other players to apologize to. @iga_swiatek @DonnaVekic @GrupaPZU @XiaomiPL @WTA @ASICSTennis @tecnifibre Hahahaha you've been waving your hands at the net to distract people all year. Don't act like this is the ONLY match you did it in. You have a lot of other players to apologize to.

Television commentators were divided on the issue, with one arguing that Iga Swiatek might have been "trying to catch her balance." Fans, however, were not too satisfied with that explanation.

GGMP @ggggmmpp @vanshv2k @cocogoOFF Taylor Townsend said Iga might have been “trying to catch her balance”. Taylor needs to be relieved of her commentating responsibilities for lying to the public. Goodall said it best: “one could argue it is very unsportsmanlike”. Taylor is just a Player’s Coucil stooge. 🎙 @vanshv2k @cocogoOFF Taylor Townsend said Iga might have been “trying to catch her balance”. Taylor needs to be relieved of her commentating responsibilities for lying to the public. Goodall said it best: “one could argue it is very unsportsmanlike”. Taylor is just a Player’s Coucil stooge. 🎙📺🎾

Iga Swiatek - A repeat offender?

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 US Open

The tennis fraternity may well have overlooked Iga Swiatek's hand-raising gesture as accidental or unintentional had the San Diego incident been a one-off.

As it happens, the 21-year-old did something strikingly similar in the third round of the US Open. Back then, Swiatek faced Lauren Davis of the USA and, while she won the first set 6-3, she was trailing 0-2 in the second.

A rally ensued and the Warsaw-born player appeared to lose her balance for a second before playing a forehand return. She began to be drawn closer to the net by her opponent and raised her arms at the net, much as she did in San Diego.

Swiatek subsequently lost that particular point, as she did after her allegedly unsportsmanlike gesture in San Diego.

The US Open champion did not win over any fans thanks to her controversial act, even as some admirers claimed they did not like her as much as before, while others continued to defend Iga Swiatek.

SylviaJordan @suekajoy @stevenbishop414 @iga_swiatek @DonnaVekic @GrupaPZU @XiaomiPL @WTA @ASICSTennis @tecnifibre I really liked her in the beginning. But why does it seem that she is not too nice .. She does a lot of stuff to distract. Changing rackets so frequent. Toweling arms too much on other people serve. You are too pretty to be so snobby. Did not watch last set tonight . Gloat much? @stevenbishop414 @iga_swiatek @DonnaVekic @GrupaPZU @XiaomiPL @WTA @ASICSTennis @tecnifibre I really liked her in the beginning. But why does it seem that she is not too nice .. She does a lot of stuff to distract. Changing rackets so frequent. Toweling arms too much on other people serve. You are too pretty to be so snobby. Did not watch last set tonight . Gloat much?

Carlos @CMH_1980 @vanshv2k She hits the ground with her racquet sometimes too to distract her opponent. And I suspected all those racquet changes in the us open was strategic as well. She did it during key moment of Jabeur’s serve. @vanshv2k She hits the ground with her racquet sometimes too to distract her opponent. And I suspected all those racquet changes in the us open was strategic as well. She did it during key moment of Jabeur’s serve.

Ria @mjswb5691 @vanshv2k She apologized. Wether she's doin it or not, would not have made a difference to the outcome of the match. 3rs set scoreline tells you that. @vanshv2k She apologized. Wether she's doin it or not, would not have made a difference to the outcome of the match. 3rs set scoreline tells you that.

Iga Swiatek will now end the year with over 10,000 WTA ranking points, becoming only the fourth player in the Open era to achieve the feat.

In 2012, Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova amassed over 10,000 ranking points, while Serena Williams did the same in 2013.

Swiatek will next be seen in action at the WTA year-end finals in Fort Worth.

