Iga Swiatek nominated for UN Women award for engaging in social activities with children and mental health 

Iga Swiatek, who has been involved in several humanitarian causes over the course of her nascent career, has been nominated for the Rise and Raise Others award constituted by UN Women.
The three-time Grand Slam champion donated her prize money in support of World Mental Health Day last year and also to Polish non-profit organizations after finishing as the runner-up in Ostrava recently.
During her on-court interview after the Ostrava final, Swiatek stated that she wished to use her position to spread mental health awareness.
"I really wanted to play well here to have a big amount of money to donate and I'm pretty happy that I could do that," the Pole stated. "I really want to spread awareness and let people know that they can use the help if they need it, or help others if they have resources. I'm pretty happy to use my position that way."
The 21-year-old has also auctioned her winning racquet on more than one occasion to fund equipment for pediatric hospitals.
Swiatek also brought together the likes of Agnieszka Radwanska and Elina Svitolina, along with former footballer Andriy Shevchenko, to organize a charity tennis event in Krakow with a view to raising funds for kids affected by the war in Ukraine.
"For months I have been working with my team on a charity initiative for Ukraine to support those who suffer because of the war. There will also be a special guest representing Ukraine — former (Ukraine) football player Andriy Shevchenko,” she announced on social media.
Iga Swiatek's phenomenal 2022 season
Iga Swiatek has enjoyed phenomenal success this season, beginning with WTA 1000 triumphs at Doha and Indian Wells followed by another at Miami.
The Pole went on to triumph in Stuttgart, Rome and at the French Open as part of a 37-match winning streak that ended at Wimbledon following a third-round loss to Alize Cornet.
A US Open triumph ensured that Swiatek cemented her position as the World No. 1 with a lead in excess of 5,000 points over second-ranked Ons Jabeur.
Barbora Krejcikova ended Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in finals after managing to get past the Pole in Ostrava last week.
After losing a final for the first time in three years, Swiatek will begin her campaign at the San Diego Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Thursday.