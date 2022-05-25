Explained: Why are there no ranking points at Wimbledon this year? Will Novak Djokovic lose his World No. 1 ranking?

Following the All England Lawn Tennis Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s Wimbledon Championships, the ATP and WTA have decided not to award ranking points to players for the grasscourt Major.

The All England Club took the decision in April to show their solidarity with Ukraine as the country continues to suffer under Russian attacks. In a media statement, they clarified that it was an attempt to “limit Russia's global influence."

"Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible," the statement read.

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships," it added. “If circumstances change materially between now and June, we will consider and respond accordingly.”

Why are there no ranking points at Wimbledon this year?

A month later, the ATP responded by announcing that there will be no ranking points involved in this year’s tournament as they don't encourage discrimination.

“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement,” the ATP statement read.

“Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable on a Tour that operates in more than 30 countries," it added. "Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.”

The WTA, too, followed suit and released a statement that the ban on Russian and Belarusian players breaches their rankings agreements.

“The WTA believes that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalized or prevented from competing solely because of their nationalities or the decisions made by the governments of their countries. As a result of the AELTC’s position, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award WTA ranking points for this year’s Wimbledon Championships,” it said.

In professional tennis, ranking points are the most important thing on offer for the players at every tournament, besides the prize money. Following the conclusion of every tournament, players are awarded points based on their performances that year after having dropped the points won at the respective event the previous year.

Who does the ban affect?

Daniil Medvedev is set to miss Wimbledon this year.

Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players will have a huge impact, both on the men's and women's side.

On the men's side, it prevents World No. 2 Danill Medvedev, Andrey Rublev (No. 7), Karen Khachanov (No. 25) and Aslan Karatsev (No. 41) among others from competing.

On the women's side, it affects top stars such as World No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka (No. 15), Daria Kasatkina (No. 20), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 21) and Veronika Kudermetova (No. 29).

Will Novak Djokovic lose his World No. 1 ranking?

Novak Djokovic won the title in 2021.

While players will not have the opportunity to win points at Wimbledon this year, they will also be dropping the points won last year.

As it stands, Novak Djokovic is at the top of the rankings with 8,660 points, followed by Daniil Medvedev with 7,980 points. If points from Wimbledon 2021 are removed, Djokovic drops to 6,660 points while Medvedev will have 7,800 points.

The Russian loses just 180 points owing to his fourth-round exit, while defending champion Djokovic loses 2000 points.

Medvedev will thus replace Djokovic at the top of the men's rankings.

