×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal - A rivalry for the ages

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
6   //    18 Jul 2019, 23:54 IST

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have proved to be fierce rivals in the past
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have proved to be fierce rivals in the past

There are some men who take sport watching to peaks unfathomable by the lesser mortals of the sport. For, these are men who are bestowed with exceptionally rare talent, and when they unleash their skills on the field, they make us gape at them in unabashed awe.

In the world of tennis, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have enthralled and bewitched fans across the world with resplendent deeds with a racquet in their hand. In a rivalry that has lasted over a decade and a half, the two icons have taken the sport itself to an exalted level.

But, it is the contrasting styles of these two legends that takes their rivalry to a whole new dimension. Federer is a genius, a man who is almost touched by an invisible hand from above. Watching Federer at his best is like watching a stream in full flow. It is pure, pristine and aesthetic.

Nadal, on the other hand, possesses the rugged defiance that can leave his opponents absolutely dumbfounded. He is a man who embodies every word of the phrase ‘Never Give Up’. On the 12th of July, in the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Championships, the two legends dished out yet another classic. The 40th chapter in their rivalry was riveting and kept fans at the edge of their seats.

The first set was intense, with neither man giving an inch. It ultimately went into a tie breaker, and after 52 minutes, Federer clinched the first set 7-6. Nadal came back like a leopard in the second, and dismantled the Swiss maestro 6-1.

It was in the third set, that both men dished out some of the best tennis of the tournament, the highlight being a 25-shot rally which Federer sealed with a magical backhand down the line. After almost 40 minutes of riveting tennis, Federer sealed the third set 6-3.

The fourth set too, swung like a pendulum. Nadal’s tenacity came to the fore, as the Spaniard saved four match points to stay alive. But then, Federer delved into his bag of tricks, and Nadal ultimately succumbed to Federer’s genius.

After almost three hours of sublime tennis, Federer won the match 7-6, 1-6, 6-3,6-4, and moved into his 31st Grand Slam final. Although the score line may suggest that the match ended in four sets, Federer won just nine points more than Nadal in the match (126 to 117).

Now, the question is, how long can these two men thrive at the international level?

Advertisement

Federer is almost 38 now, an age at which the the likes of his kind have retired to the luxurious comfort of the commentary box. He continues to delude all of us into believing that the passage of time is just an illusion.

On the other hand, injuries have plagued Nadal, but every time we write him off, he rises from the ashes like a phoenix. This has been a rivalry that has defied time, a rivalry that has defined the Sport, and most importantly, a rivalry that is not over yet.

‘FEDAL’, as it is, is indeed a rivalry for the ages!

 

Tags:
2019 Wimbledon Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Wimbledon 2019, Semi-final, Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer: Can Nadal outperform the Swiss maestro?
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal v Roger Federer, a memorable clash on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: 3 best Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Wimbledon matches
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019 semifinal: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semifinals, Where to watch, Live Stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019, Semi-Finals: Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic serves up a classic final for the ages
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer will never truly get the credit he deserves for his exploits since his return in 2017
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer: The elegance and class of the Swiss maestro
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon day 6th : Highlights : Roger Federer | Daniel Evans | Nadal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us