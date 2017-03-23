Roger Federer can return to World No. 1, feels Stan Wawrinka

Wawrinka, who is the top seed in the Miami Masters, feels that Federer has a great shot at becoming World No. 1.

Stan Wawrinka has stated that Roger Federer can return to the top of the ATP rankings

What’s the story?

Three-time Grand Slam champion and World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka feels that Roger Federer is back to his best and can become World No. 1 again. Wawrinka, who is preparing for the Miami Masters, said, “He’s playing really well, what is different maybe is he is playing closer from the baseline, using less his slice, he is using more topspin, putting more pressure all the time, returning better that’s the difference I feel.”

“For sure he has a shot for number one, he has just won the first Masters final. For sure he has a big shot. To see him moving that well at that age it is something amazing.”

Wawrinka also stated that with Rafael Nadal back to form and provided Murray and Djokovic overcome their injuries, this year would be pretty exciting for tennis fans.

In case you didn’t know...

Federer just won his 25th Masters 1000 title and his 90th career title at the recently concluded Indian Wells Masters by beating Wawrinka in the final in straight sets. His triumph took him to No. 6 in the ATP rankings.

This was the Swiss’ second title of 2017 after he won his 5th Australian Open title in January.

The heart of the matter

After coming back from a six-month hiatus from tennis, Federer has been in sensational form this year. He has won two titles this year – the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Masters. From 17th, the Swiss has moved up to 6th in the ATP rankings.

Federer’s brilliant form is enough to suggest that he will be one of the top contenders to win the Miami Masters and it appears as though his compatriot, Wawrinka feels the same.

What’s next?

Federer will begin his Miami Masters campaign in the second round against either Frances Tiafoe or Konstantin Kravchuk. Wawrinka, meanwhile, will play the winner of the match between Gastao Elias and Horacio Zeballos.

Wawrinka is the top seed for the first time in a Masters 1000 event and will be looking to go all the way.

Author’s Take

Federer’s resurgence in 2017 has led to many former and current players stating that he can win many more Grand Slams and return to the top of the rankings. So, it is no surprise that Wawrinka shares the same opinion.

Although the gap between him and the World No.1 Andy Murray is quite large, the Scot will not be playing at the Miami Masters and this gives the Swiss a chance to close that gap.