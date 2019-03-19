Roger Federer's route to success in Miami 2019

Roger Federer

The Miami Open begins on Monday, and Monday gave us the draw, which means we know who is playing who. One of the first things that jump off the bracket is that Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic could play each other in the finals.

The Swiss Maestro came up short against a determined Dominic Thiem in the finals of Indian Wells and failed to claim his record-breaking 6th Indian Wells title. The Swiss star will fly to Miami as the number 4 seed as he was leapfrogged by Thiem in the rankings.

Federer will enter the tournament in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. Federer was defeated by Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis last year in the second round and would hope that the same feat wouldn't be repeated as he's most likely to face another Australian this year in Mathew Ebden in the second round.

A potential third-round clash with Stan Wawrinka awaits, with the Swiss beating Wawrinka in straight sets last week in Indian Wells in the third round. Wawrinka would like to get some revenge from last week if they were to face each other this week.

If he gets past the third round, Federer could face upcoming star and number 13 seed Danil Medvedev in the fourth round and he could potentially face off against Kevin Anderson in the Quarter Finals.

Alexander Zverev is the number 2 seed and he has been drawn in Federer's half. And they could clash against each other in the semi-finals before a potential clash against the 6-time champion and current number 1 Novak Djokovic in the final.

Federer's Projected Miami Open draw:

First Round- Bye

Second Round- Matt Ebden

Third Round- Stan Wawrinka

Fourth Round- Danil Medvedev

Quarter Final- Kevin Anderson

Semi Final- Alexander Zverev

Final- Novak Djokovic.

