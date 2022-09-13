"Feels like they've gone out of their way to ignore women; Sharapova, Seles, Austin, Hingis, Graf still exist" - Tennis fans dispraise US Open for calling Carlos Alcaraz 'youngest ever World No. 1'

Carlos Alcaraz woke up on Monday morning as the new World No. 1 in the ATP rankings at the young age of 19, thus creating a new record. However, Alcaraz is the youngest ever World No. 1 on the men's circuit and does not hold the record across both men's and women's tours, something many tennis fans made clear in response to a recent social media post.

The Spanish youngster defeated Casper Ruud in the US Open final to clinch the top spot as well as his maiden Grand Slam singles title. Meanwhile, Martina Hingis still holds the record for becoming the youngest tennis player to become World No. 1 as she clinched the top spot in 1997 at the age of 16.

A recent post from the US Open's Twitter handle did not go down well with fans, who were not happy with the statement calling Carlos Alcaraz the "youngest tennis player to ever be Number 1 in the world."

Fans pointed the error in the stat and expressed their dissent. Some also highlighted that the likes of Maria Sharapova, Monica Seles, Tracy Austin, and Steffi Graf, apart from Hingis herself, all clinched the World No. 1 spot at a younger age than Alcaraz.

"The phrasing of "youngest tennis player ever to be number 1 in the world" feels like they've gone out of their way to ignore that women exist," one fan opined on Twitter, in reaction to the post.

"MALE PLAYER PLEASE. Sharapova, Seles, Austin, Hingis, Graf still exist," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the post mentioning Carlos Alcaraz as the 'youngest ever World No. 1':

"I'm at 60% of my potential" - Carlos Alcaraz after US Open win

2022 US Open Champions Portraits

Carlos Alcaraz made a big statement after winning the 2022 US Open to clinch his maiden Grand Slam singles title and become the youngest male player ever to be ranked No. 1. Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero said that his pupil is still only at 60 percent of his full potential and the 19-year-old strongly agreed with his coach's sentiments.

Alcaraz stated that he was proud of his recent achievements but adddd that he has a long way to go to be in the same league as the Big-3 - Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. Alcaraz said that he aims to improve on many things in his physical and mental game to reach that stage.

"It's incredible to be the youngest #1 ever. But it's much tougher what the Big 3 is doing: stay on top for 20 years. That's what I'm looking for. I don't wanna compare myself to them, but I wanna be like them," Carlos Alcaraz said, according to tennis journalist Jose Morgado.

"I agree with Juan Carlos. I'm at 60% of my potential. There are a lot of things to improve. Nadal, Djokovic and Federer improved a lot of things over the years. I have to improve mentally and physically. The tennis too. I can stay in my comfort zone," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that he will play for Spain in this week's Davis Cup ties. Many expected him to skip the tournament and get some well-earned rest, but the Spaniard is committed to helping his country in the world tournament.

