Felix Auger-Aliassime says he would like to face Roger Federer at Wimbledon, claims he would try to "expose" Federer's "weaker shot"

Felix Auger-Aliassime says it would be "cool" to play Roger Federer at Wimbledon if given a chance. The Canadian believes he has the tools to test the Swiss great should they ever meet on the grasscourts of Wimbledon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roger Federer have both concluded their respective claycourt seasons. The Canadian will next feature at the grasscourt event in Stuttgart, while Federer will head to Halle, where he is a 10-time champion.

Ahead of his tournament opener in the German city, Auger-Aliassime was asked to name a player he would love to face on grass. The 20-year-old picked three-time Wimbledon champion John McEnroe and eight-time titlist Roger Federer.

"I would go with John McEnroe. I think that would be cool," Auger-Aliassime told the ATP. "Of course, there have been other amazing players who have played on grass like Roger [Federer] as well, and I think Roger would be pretty exciting from the videos I have watched of him."

Auger-Aliassime believes facing Roger Federer at Wimbledon would be an exciting prospect given the Swiss' prowess on grass. The Canadian explained that he would try to take the game to Federer by playing an aggressive brand of tennis, attacking the Swiss' "weaker shot" at every opportunity.

"He (Roger Federer) is such a special and exciting player to watch and I think it would be cool to play him in an event like Wimbledon," said the Canadian.

"[Against Federer], I would like to dictate because he is going to try and mix it up and come to the net and put pressure on me. I would try and dictate the points and not react to what he is doing to me and play with my stronger shot on his weaker shot and expose that. If I am playing him now, I will try and make him move."

Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon 2019

Felix Auger-Aliassime was also asked to build his ideal grasscourt player. The Canadian chose Roger Federer's forehand, Milos Raonic's serve and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's famed backhand among other shots.

"Serve, Milos Raonic," said the Canadian. "He has made finals [at Wimbledon] so I think I am pretty safe with that. Forehand, Roger Federer, and backhand I’d go with Novak Djokovic. Volley, Nicolas Mahut, and for the slice, Feliciano Lopez."

2008 final between Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal most memorable Wimbledon match: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Roger Federer in action against Rafael Nadal at the 2008 Wimbledon final

Felix Auger-Aliassime said the most memorable Wimbledon match he had seen was the 2008 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 in a marathon encounter that is widely regarded as the greatest tennis match ever played.

The Canadian also picked the 2019 final between Federer and Novak Djokovic, where the Swiss came agonizingly close to winning a ninth Wimbledon title.

"With my generation, of course, Rafa and Roger and the big rivalry they had, so we all think of the 2008 final," Auger-Aliassime said. "That is for me the most memorable one and then also the 2019 final which was a pretty epic one that ended in a tie-break at 12-12 and was pretty crazy."

